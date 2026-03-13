Residents turn to local getaways as hotels roll out steep Eid staycation deals
Dubai: Luxury hotel rooms that often sell for thousands of dirhams during peak seasons are now appearing on booking platforms for a lower price — as UAE hotels pivot toward residents with sharply discounted Eid staycation offers.
With travel demand softening amid the current geopolitical situation and national carriers operating at reduced capacity, many hotels across the UAE have shifted their focus to the domestic market, rolling out attractive Eid Al Fitr deals to entice residents looking for a quick escape closer to home.
The regional backdrop has been tense. The US-Israel war on Iran, which began on February 28, and the ensuing fallout affecting all the GCC and other regional states, has now entered its 13th day. The UAE has maintained operational stability, with the country’s defence and security apparatus safeguarding the country and its residents.
On March 12, officials said the latest interceptions bring the total number of Iranian attacks engaged by UAE air defences since the start of the escalation to 278 ballistic missiles and 1,540 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
A recent analysis from Moody’s Ratings has placed tourism, real estate, oil and gas, airlines, ports and logistics, petrochemicals, and, to a lesser extent, utilities among the most exposed sectors in the region. The World Travel and Tourism Council has said the conflict is costing the sector $600 million a day.
The prevailing situation has created uncertainty around travel and prompted some residents to delay trips. Against this backdrop, residents are increasingly opting for short getaways rather than long-haul travel.
Industry players say the shift toward domestic tourism is already becoming visible.
“It is still too early to speak about a clear trend. However, we are already seeing a noticeable increase in bookings from UAE residents, particularly for weekend stays and the upcoming Eid period,” said Krystel Irani, General Manager of Al Zorah Beach Resort.
“Local guests are naturally looking for relaxing getaways closer to home, and destinations like Ajman offer a peaceful coastal retreat within easy reach. We certainly expect this interest from residents to continue growing in the coming weeks,” said Krystel.
Search data from travel platform Wego also shows rising interest in domestic hotel stays ahead of Eid, with residents increasingly opting for high-end resorts and beachfront properties within the UAE.
“We’re seeing a strong rise in domestic hotel searches on Wego as residents look to spend the Eid holiday within the UAE,” said Craig Hewett, Co-Founder and Chief Hotels Officer at Wego.
For travel companies on the ground, the immediate priority remains supporting visitors affected by disruptions while the broader travel outlook becomes clearer.
Ahmed Soliman, CEO of TCA Group, said, “The priority for the moment is on ensuring that all visitors and tourists in the UAE are safe and provided for, as they’re not responsible for the situation in which they find themselves - the UAE’s leadership, government authorities and tourism bodies are doing a fantastic job in ensuring everyone is sheltered during this time, and most importantly they’re bearing the expense, ensuring that visitors are not burdened.”
He added that many travellers are currently adopting a cautious approach.
“When it comes to planned trips, people are taking a wait-and-see approach, as airspace remains closed, the airlines are busy dealing with customers who have faced disruption and are working around the clock to prioritise visitor returns, and essential travel,” Soliman explained.
As a result, hotels are competing for residents seeking a quick luxury escape — sometimes at prices rarely seen in high season.
Rooms that typically command far higher rates are now appearing with significant discounts. For example, a two-night stay at voco Dubai The Heart of Europe is listed from approximately Dh700, while Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm Dubai has UAE residents’ offers starting at Dh1,300 for two nights, including breakfast, early check-in and late check-out.
The trend reflects a broader shift toward shorter, high-quality getaways where convenience and flexibility matter more than long-haul travel plans.
Even luxury resorts outside the UAE are targeting regional travellers. Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman, for instance, has introduced a UAE residents’ retreat offering 25 per cent savings on villa stays, while resorts across Dubai are layering additional incentives such as dining credits, complimentary stays for children, and spa discounts.
For residents, it means one thing: luxury escapes that might normally feel out of reach are suddenly within driving distance — and budget.
Dubai-based lifestyle platform The Entertainer has also launched a community initiative titled “Our Home. Our Heart.” aimed at supporting UAE residents and local hospitality businesses during the current period. Under the campaign, up to 50,000 complimentary Entertainer One Heart memberships will be made available, giving residents access to buy-one-get-one-free offers across dining, leisure, wellness, hotel stays and services at participating venues across the UAE.
As part of the initiative, Emirates Skywards members who claim the membership will also have the chance to enter a draw to win a share of 2.5 million Skywards Miles, with 25 winners receiving 100,000 miles each.
