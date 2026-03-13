The regional backdrop has been tense. The US-Israel war on Iran, which began on February 28, and the ensuing fallout affecting all the GCC and other regional states, has now entered its 13th day. The UAE has maintained operational stability, with the country’s defence and security apparatus safeguarding the country and its residents.

With travel demand softening amid the current geopolitical situation and national carriers operating at reduced capacity, many hotels across the UAE have shifted their focus to the domestic market, rolling out attractive Eid Al Fitr deals to entice residents looking for a quick escape closer to home.

A recent analysis from Moody’s Ratings has placed tourism, real estate, oil and gas, airlines, ports and logistics, petrochemicals, and, to a lesser extent, utilities among the most exposed sectors in the region. The World Travel and Tourism Council has said the conflict is costing the sector $600 million a day.

“It is still too early to speak about a clear trend. However, we are already seeing a noticeable increase in bookings from UAE residents, particularly for weekend stays and the upcoming Eid period,” said Krystel Irani, General Manager of Al Zorah Beach Resort.

“When it comes to planned trips, people are taking a wait-and-see approach, as airspace remains closed, the airlines are busy dealing with customers who have faced disruption and are working around the clock to prioritise visitor returns, and essential travel,” Soliman explained.

Ahmed Soliman, CEO of TCA Group, said, “The priority for the moment is on ensuring that all visitors and tourists in the UAE are safe and provided for, as they’re not responsible for the situation in which they find themselves - the UAE’s leadership, government authorities and tourism bodies are doing a fantastic job in ensuring everyone is sheltered during this time, and most importantly they’re bearing the expense, ensuring that visitors are not burdened.”

Even luxury resorts outside the UAE are targeting regional travellers. Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman, for instance, has introduced a UAE residents’ retreat offering 25 per cent savings on villa stays, while resorts across Dubai are layering additional incentives such as dining credits, complimentary stays for children, and spa discounts.

Rooms that typically command far higher rates are now appearing with significant discounts. For example, a two-night stay at voco Dubai The Heart of Europe is listed from approximately Dh700, while Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm Dubai has UAE residents’ offers starting at Dh1,300 for two nights, including breakfast, early check-in and late check-out.

Dubai-based lifestyle platform The Entertainer has also launched a community initiative titled “Our Home. Our Heart.” aimed at supporting UAE residents and local hospitality businesses during the current period. Under the campaign, up to 50,000 complimentary Entertainer One Heart memberships will be made available, giving residents access to buy-one-get-one-free offers across dining, leisure, wellness, hotel stays and services at participating venues across the UAE.

