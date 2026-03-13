Creating Welcoming Eid: Embracing simplicity and comfort for celebrations

Simple lighting and décor shifts can prepare your home for Eid gatherings
There are two types of people in the days leading up to Eid. Those who insist they will keep things simple this year, and those who find themselves rearranging the living room furniture late at night because the sofa suddenly does not feel festive enough. Most homes fall somewhere between the two. A few thoughtful touches appear, the house gets a gentle reset, and before anyone quite notices it the space begins to feel ready for visitors again.
This year, many families may feel less inclined toward lavish decorating or elaborate displays. That does not mean the house should feel any less festive. If anything, quieter celebrations often bring the focus back to what Eid is meant to be about: gathering, hospitality and small moments of joy shared with the people around you.
Interior designers often speak about the emotional influence a home has on its occupants. Ilse Crawford, the London-based designer whose work frequently appears in Architectural Digest and Wallpaper, has long argued that interiors shape the way people feel in subtle ways throughout the day. In discussions about residential design she has explained that spaces should support human experience rather than simply impress visually, noting that a home works best when it helps people feel comfortable, grounded and able to connect with one another. That philosophy feels particularly appropriate during celebrations that revolve around family visits and conversation.
The simplest way to prepare a home for Eid is often the most effective: reset the main living space.
Most visits during Eid unfold in the living room, which means it quietly sets the tone for the entire day. Instead of adding more decorative objects, the smarter move is often removing a few. Clearing surfaces, straightening cushions and giving the room a little breathing space immediately changes how welcoming it feels. Guests arriving for coffee or sweets should feel they can sit down anywhere without worrying about disturbing a carefully arranged display.
Designers frequently point out that hospitality depends on comfort more than aesthetics. American interior designer Nate Berkus once explained this idea in a conversation with Architectural Digest, saying that the best interiors invite people to use them freely rather than admire them from a distance. That mindset works perfectly for Eid gatherings, which tend to involve plenty of movement as relatives come and go throughout the day.
Even a small adjustment to furniture placement can help. Chairs angled toward one another encourage conversation. A coffee table positioned within easy reach keeps dates and sweets accessible. The room begins to feel ready for company.
Lighting changes the personality of a room faster than almost any decorative object.
Overhead lighting rarely creates the atmosphere people want for evening visits. A few softer sources of light can completely shift the mood of a space. Lamps placed in corners of the room, lanterns on a console table or even a couple of candles near the coffee table create warmth that overhead lights simply cannot replicate. The room feels calmer and conversations naturally stretch longer.
Lighting designers often describe illumination as the emotional architecture of a room because it shapes how people behave within a space. Softer lighting encourages people to relax and linger, which is exactly the tone most hosts hope for when family members drop in after Eid prayers.
Lanterns also happen to bring a quiet seasonal reference without overwhelming the room with themed decoration. One or two placed near the entrance or beside a seating area are enough to suggest celebration without turning the house into a showroom display.
The dining or coffee table often becomes the focal point of Eid visits, although it rarely needs elaborate styling.
The temptation during festive gatherings is to overdecorate the table. In reality, the most inviting tables usually look simple. A tray of dates, a neat stack of small plates and a few carefully placed serving bowls often create a far more relaxed atmosphere than a heavily styled arrangement.
Interior stylist Colin King discussed this principle in a Vogue Living feature on hosting, explaining that guests remember how a table felt rather than how elaborate it looked. Warmth comes from thoughtful details such as comfortable seating, accessible dishes and a setting that allows people to serve themselves easily. Those qualities define the most enjoyable Eid gatherings.
Fresh flowers can add a gentle celebratory note without requiring much effort. A small arrangement placed near the entrance or beside the coffee table signals that something special is happening in the house.
Decorating a home involves more than visual details. Scent quietly shapes how people experience a space.
Across many homes in the region, incense plays an important role in welcoming guests. The fragrance of oud or bakhoor drifting through the house instantly signals hospitality. Even a small burner placed in the hallway can create a sense of occasion that guests recognise immediately.
Design publications such as Wallpaper have explored the role of scent in interior environments, noting that fragrance often forms the strongest emotional memories people associate with spaces. During celebrations like Eid, those sensory details become part of how the day is remembered.
The final step in preparing a home for Eid involves creating space for guests.
Extra chairs appear along the walls. Coffee trays are placed within easy reach of the seating area. Someone remembers to keep a small stack of envelopes ready for children waiting excitedly for their Eidiya. These details shape the rhythm of the day far more than any decorative object.
Interior designers sometimes refer to this approach as designing for life rather than for display. Homes feel most welcoming when they accommodate people comfortably rather than presenting a perfectly staged image.
During Eid, this principle reveals itself naturally.
By the time the doorbell rings and the first guests step inside, the house has usually done its work. The cushions sit where they should, the coffee tray waits patiently on the table and the room feels just a little warmer than it did a few days earlier. None of it needs to be elaborate. A home that feels welcoming, calm and ready for conversation already carries the spirit of Eid. Everything else is simply decoration.