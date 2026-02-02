Transform Your Home: Embrace editing over decluttering for a calmer space

Walk into most homes and the problem is rarely volume. It is friction. Too many choices in the morning wardrobe. Too many objects competing for attention on a shelf. Too many tools in a kitchen drawer that slow down the simple act of cooking dinner. The language of decluttering has taught us to purge. What it rarely teaches is how to edit. For a calmer home you don’t need to own less, but you have to remove what gets in the way of how you actually live.