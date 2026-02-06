GOLD/FOREX
The City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

Discover affordable luxury and fresh fashion in Dubai

Friday
The City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

Curated spring style

NUMAISH returns with its Spring Summer Edit, bringing together over 50 handpicked designers for a tightly edited shopping experience. Expect fresh labels, new-season collections, and versatile fashion suited to travel, summer occasions, and the lead-up to Ramadan.

With a strong focus on affordable luxury, thoughtful craftsmanship, and double Skywards Miles on all purchases, this edition is designed to feel current, wearable, and rewarding.

  • When: February 7–8, 2026, all day

  • Where: Al Nojoom Ballroom, Shangri-La Dubai

For more details: Visit numaish.ae or follow @numaish

Waterpark season reopens

Wild Wadi Waterpark reopens for the season with a full line-up of rides, attractions, and family-friendly fun set against the Burj Al Arab backdrop.

Visitors can dive back into classics like Jumeirah Sceirah and Tantrum Alley, alongside wave pools, group rides, and interactive experiences for all ages. The reopening also brings a limited-time UAE resident offer, making it an easy day out for families and thrill-seekers alike.

  • When: From February 14, 2026, daily during park hours

  • Where: Wild Wadi Waterpark, Jumeirah, Dubai

For more details: Visit wildwadi.com

Anime worlds unleashed

Animenia Abu Dhabi returns bigger than ever with five days of immersive anime experiences, world-scale interactive zones, rare collectibles, gaming, workshops, Japanese street food, and the region’s largest cosplay prize pool worth Dh400,000.

Fans can step inside four iconic anime worlds — BLEACH, SPY x FAMILY, DAN DA DAN, and GINTAMA — through cinematic walkthroughs, live challenges, escape rooms, and exclusive merchandise, alongside meet and greets, screenings, and live performances.

  • When: February 11–15, 2026, daily

  • Where: Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi

For more details: Visit animeniaabudhabi.com or book via ticketmaster.ae and platinumlist.net

Steps for coffee

Homegrown favourite Hola Zero Sugar Café launches a simple wellness challenge that rewards movement with mindful sipping. Complete 10,000 steps in a day and enjoy a free coffee on the house.

Designed around better-for-you eating and everyday wellness, the initiative fits neatly into Times Square Center’s community-led Picnic Square concept, encouraging small habits that feel achievable, social, and genuinely motivating. Just track your steps, show the count at the counter, and sip guilt-free.

  • When: Daily during café hours

  • Where: Times Square Center

For more details: Visit timessquarecenter.ae or follow @timessquaredxb and @hola_keto.ae

Ben&Ben live night

Filipino indie folk-pop favourites Ben&Ben take over the Main Stage at Global Village for a one-night-only concert packed with soulful melodies, rich harmonies, and fan-favourite tracks.

Expect an emotional, high-energy performance featuring hits like Kathang Isip and Maybe the Night, with the band’s warm stage presence bringing every lyric to life. Entry is included with a Global Village ticket, making it an easy add to a weekend plan.

  • When: February 7, 2026, 9:00 PM

  • Where: Main Stage, Global Village, Dubai

For more details: Visit globalvillage.ae or follow @GlobalVillageUAE

Horse year feast

One Michelin-starred Hakkasan Dubai marks Chinese New Year with a nine-course celebratory menu inspired by the Year of the Horse. Designed for sharing, the experience blends Cantonese tradition with modern flair, from symbolic starters and Hakkasan’s signature Peking duck to auspicious mains and a bespoke dessert.

Festivities include a lion dance on opening night, plus signature beverages created for the occasion.

  • When: February 16–March 3, 2026, 6PM–11PM

  • Where: Atlantis The Palm

For more details: Visit Call +971 4 426 2626, email hakkasan@atlantisthepalm.com, or visit atlantis.com

Polo season begins

The seventh edition of the Emaar Polo Cup takes over Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club with high-level competition, ten elite teams, and a packed fixture list that highlights the growing stature of polo in the UAE.

Expect fast-paced matches, accomplished players, and an elegant sporting atmosphere, backed by a prestigious prize pool and strong regional support. The tournament brings together established stables and emerging contenders, offering spectators a refined sporting experience rooted in heritage and skill.

  • When: February 6–15, 2026, match times vary

  • Where: Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club

For more details: Visit Poloclubdubai.com

Table manners fun

Novikov Café hosts a playful one-hour dining etiquette session designed for children aged 6 to 12. Led by etiquette professionals and the café’s hospitality team, the experience builds confidence and social skills through interactive learning, paired with a kid-friendly three-course menu.

Set against Dubai Fountain views, it feels like a polished afternoon out rather than a lesson, blending good manners with good food in an iconic setting.

  • When: February 27, 2026, 2:00 PM–3:00 PM

  • Where: Novikov Café

For more details: Call +971 4 320 0209 or visit novikov-cafe.com

Luciano returns Dubai

February heats up at Bâoli Dubai with the return of legendary DJ and producer Luciano for a late-night set, setting the tone for a month of music, dining, and Valentine’s experiences.

Known for his deep, hypnotic sound, Luciano headlines an intimate midnight performance, followed later in the month by curated Valentine’s Day offerings across Bâoli’s Pool & Beach and signature restaurant, blending music, romance, and indulgence in one sleek beachfront setting.

  • When: February 6, 2026, 12:00 AM–2:00 AM

  • Where: Bâoli Dubai, J1 Beach, Dubai

For more details: Call 04 491 5500 or visit baoli-restaurant.com

Sunset picnic sail

A private Valentine’s boat ride with a gourmet picnic twist. The Captain’s Club teams up with Bla Bla Bar Abu Dhabi to offer an hour-long cruise from Yas Marina, complete with a four-tier picnic basket, curated bites, drinks, and a bouquet of red flowers.

Choose from multiple menu options, ranging from sushi and desserts to oysters, caviar, and champagne. The experience is also open to Galentine’s Day celebrations with friends.

  • When: February 13–14, 2026, 4:00 PM–9:00 PM

  • Where: Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi

For more details: Call +971 56 833 3772 or visit sevenrooms.com

Friday

