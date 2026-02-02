City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out LIVE! brings the much-loved characters to the stage in a bright, music-filled theatre experience designed for young children and families. With songs, dancing, interactive moments, and plenty of muddy-puddle fun, it’s an ideal first theatre outing for little fans. The live show blends puppetry, mascot costumes, and immersive staging, turning a popular TV favourite into a joyful family day out.