City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

Discover UAE's top events for fashion, art, and family fun
The Collective Dubai presents Spring Lumière, a curated fashion and jewellery edit designed to bridge spring dressing and Ramadan elegance. Set in the Royal Ballroom at One&Only Royal Mirage, the two-day showcase brings together fluid silhouettes, breathable fabrics, artisanal details, and versatile pieces suited to both daytime engagements and evening gatherings.
Visitors can explore limited-edition collections, meet designers, and discover refined prêt, occasionwear, and statement jewellery selected for the season ahead.
When: January 30–31 | 10am–8pm
Where: Royal Ballroom, One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh
For more details: Call 058 936 5239 or email dxbthecollective@gmail.com
Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out LIVE! brings the much-loved characters to the stage in a bright, music-filled theatre experience designed for young children and families. With songs, dancing, interactive moments, and plenty of muddy-puddle fun, it’s an ideal first theatre outing for little fans. The live show blends puppetry, mascot costumes, and immersive staging, turning a popular TV favourite into a joyful family day out.
When: January 30 to February 1, 2026 | Various showtimes
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
For more details: Visit etihadarena.ae or platinumlist.net
Ras Al Khaimah Art 2026 Festival continues at the atmospheric Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village, blending contemporary art with living history. The month-long festival invites visitors to explore exhibitions, live performances, film screenings, workshops, heritage tours, and curated dining experiences in an open-air village setting.
Family-friendly and inclusive by design, the programme encourages slow wandering, hands-on creativity, and cultural discovery, with a mix of free public access and ticketed, limited-capacity experiences.
When: Until February 8, 2026 | Various times
Where: Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village, Ras Al Khaimah
For more details: Visit www.rakart.ae
The Fridge hosts acclaimed pianist Eugen Khmara with Two Worlds, a live performance that moves between childhood imagination and adult reality. Performing across two grand pianos, Khmara blends cinematic composition with emotional storytelling, creating an immersive, reflective evening.
Known for sold-out shows and performances at iconic venues worldwide, he is joined by special guest ODARA for a layered, atmospheric concert powered by Sennheiser. Expect an intimate night of contemporary piano music in one of Dubai’s most loved live-music spaces.
When: January 31, 2026 | Doors open 7:00pm, show starts 8:00pm
Where: The Fridge Warehouse, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai
For more details: Visit thefridge.me or platinumlist.net
Arcade Eatery & Bar by Aloft launches its new pool party series with an easy-going afternoon designed for weekend unwinding. Expect relaxed poolside energy, unlimited bites, and a social atmosphere that carries smoothly from late afternoon into early evening.
DJ Madina sets the tone with an open-format mix of commercial house, R&B, and throwback favourites, while playful drink offers keep things light and spontaneous. It’s a casual, music-led hangout suited to groups of friends and after-work catch-ups.
When: January 31, 2026 | 4:00pm–8:00pm
Where: Arcade Eatery & Bar by Aloft
For more details: Call or WhatsApp 050 992 5713
Be Beach Dubai wraps up its January programme with a late-month electronic music showcase set against the open sea. Known for its immersive open-air atmosphere, the venue blends music, nightlife, and beachfront energy into one fluid experience.
The closing night features Ankhoi, whose deep, atmospheric sound leans into melodic and emotive electronic textures, making it a strong pick for those who prefer refined club nights over high-impact festival chaos. Expect a curated crowd, premium table options, and a soundtrack designed for long nights by the water.
When: January 31, 2026 | From 7pm
Where: Be Beach Dubai
For more details: Visit platinumlist.net
Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef introduces the Skafos Hydroponic Farm, an on-site vertical farm growing fresh herbs and greens used directly in the hotel’s waterfront restaurant, Skafos.
Using soil-free hydroponic technology, the farm supplies daily harvests of lettuce, herbs, and microgreens while reducing the hotel’s environmental footprint. Beyond dining, the space doubles as an immersive experience, with monthly Chef’s Table evenings featuring harvest demonstrations, storytelling, and seasonal menus that bring sustainability to the table in a very tangible way.
When: Ongoing from January 30, 2026
Where: Skafos, Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef
For more details: Visit hilton.com or canopymaleseef.com
Nespresso unveils a limited-time barista recipe experience built around its much-loved Volluto blend, now available in the professional range. Designed for elevated coffee moments, the spotlight recipe, the 24K Cappuccino, layers honey, frothed milk, crushed lemon shortbread, and Volluto espresso, finished with optional edible gold leaf. Created for coffee lovers and professionals alike, the collection highlights refined flavours, aroma, and presentation, offering a luxurious twist on everyday coffee rituals.
When: From January 30, 2026 | Until limited time only
Where: Nespresso Professional locations
For more details: Visit nespresso.com or follow @nespresso
Ciel Dubai Marina opens its doors as the world’s tallest hotel, redefining luxury hospitality with bold architecture, panoramic views, and immersive experiences. Rising 377 metres over Dubai Marina, the landmark features 1,004 rooms and suites, eight dining destinations, and the world’s highest infinity pool.
The opening was marked by a headline-grabbing wingsuit stunt, setting the tone for a hotel designed around spectacle, innovation, and elevated living. Guests can now experience this new icon as it reshapes Dubai’s skyline and hospitality scene.
When: From January 30, 2026 | Ongoing
Where: Ciel Dubai Marina
For more details: Visit cielhotel.com or thefirstgroup.com
Channel goddess energy at OIA’s weekly Hera Ladies Night, a midweek escape built around good food, free-flowing drinks, and relaxed island vibes. Designed for effortless evenings with friends, the experience includes a Chef’s Greek Selection Platter alongside unlimited cocktails and grape.
Set in a stylish, social setting, it’s an easy, no-pressure way to turn Wednesday night into a reason to dress up, unwind, and linger a little longer over shared plates and conversation.
When: Every Wednesday | 7:00pm–10:00pm | Ongoing
Where: OIA, JA Resorts
For more details: Call or WhatsApp +971 54 997 9881 or email eatout.ovh@jaresorts.com
The Experience 11 Anime Pop-Up at WAFI City enters its final days, offering fans a last chance to shop exclusive, officially licensed merchandise making its Middle East debut. Featuring collectables from titles such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, DanDaDan, and Kaiju No. 8, the pop-up adds extra excitement with daily giveaways.
The first 11 shoppers spending AED 300 receive a free AED 100 Mystery Bag, with changing surprises each day, plus interactive in-store games offering shopping vouchers.
When: Until January 31, 2026 | Mall hours
Where: Experience 11 Pop-Up, WAFI City, Dubai
For more details: Visit WAFI City or head to the pop-up in person
Paros at The Taj Hotel launches Skyline Splash, a daytime rooftop pool experience made for sun-soaked afternoons and easy city escapes. Set high above Dubai, the experience pairs panoramic skyline views with upbeat energy, relaxed lounging, and seamless dining.
Guests enjoy full access to the rooftop pool along with redeemable food and beverage credit, making it ideal for midweek breaks, spontaneous catch-ups, or slow afternoons that stretch into early evening.
When: Daily from January 30, 2026 | 12:00pm–6:00pm
Where: Paros Rooftop, The Taj Hotel, Dubai
For more details: Call or WhatsApp +971 58 178 2468 or email parosdubai@tajhotels.com
Homegrown specialty coffee brand Hoof celebrates its eighth anniversary with a one-day, community-first gesture across the UAE. On January 31, coffee is served on the house all day at participating cafés, with the eighth customer at each location winning complimentary coffee for an entire year.
The celebration reflects Hoof’s quiet, people-led growth, inviting guests to linger over expertly brewed classics, explore the new food menu, and mark the milestone in the brand’s calm, design-led spaces.
When: January 31, 2026 | All day
Where: Hoof cafés at Dubai Mall, Grove Village (RAK), Misk and Aljada food truck (Sharjah)
For more details: Visit instagram.com/hoof.cafe
Baikingu Brunch at Zuma is a high-energy Saturday ritual set against the buzz of the open robata counter. Known for its precision, premium ingredients, and theatre-led dining, the brunch offers multiple beverage packages ranging from soft drinks to champagne. Expect Zuma classics, live kitchen action, and a social atmosphere that makes it a standout weekend experience.
When: Every Saturday | Brunch hours | Ongoing
Where: Zuma, Dubai
For more details: Visit zumarestaurant.com/dubai
Rodeo Drive Ibn Battuta Gate brings bold Latin energy to the weekend with AFUEGO Brunch, a high-spirited Saturday affair combining vibrant flavours, DJ-led beats, and live dancers. Set in the bar area, the brunch features a generous spread of tacos, sliders, pizzas, and desserts, with beverage packages ranging from soft to premium champagne options.
The vibe carries seamlessly into an after-party, complete with drink tokens and special bottle offers, turning brunch into a full afternoon celebration.
When: Every Saturday | 1:00pm–4:00pm brunch, after-party from 4:00pm
Where: Rodeo Drive, Oaks Hotel Ibn Battuta Gate, Dubai
For more details: Call +971 4 259 7497 or email reservations@rodeodrivedubai.com
Bâoli Dubai closes January with a late-night set by international DJ Ottman, whose cross-cultural sound brings depth and atmosphere to the J1 Beach venue. Alongside the music, guests can experience The Giving Tree by Bâoli Dubai, a sculptural installation created in partnership with Dubai Cares.
Designed as both an art piece and a charitable initiative, it invites guests to take part in a silent auction supporting global education projects, blending nightlife with purpose.
When: January 30, 2026 | DJ set midnight–2:00am; Giving Tree until January 31, 2026
Where: Bâoli Dubai, J1 Beach, Dubai
For more details: Call +971 4 491 5500 or visit baoli-restaurant.com
