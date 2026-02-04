Expo City hosts a grand Chinese New Year parade on February 8
Dubai: Spring has officially arrived in China today, and Dubai is getting ready to celebrate.
The Warm Spring Welcome · Happy Chinese New Year" Grand Parade gallops back to Expo City Dubai on February 8. With traditional performances, cultural displays and enough festive energy to power the entire Year of the Horse.
This year's celebration is particularly special. The Chinese Spring Festival coincides with Ramadan, creating a rare moment of cultural harmony that Dubai does better than anywhere else.
H.E. Ou Boqian, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai, joined Mohammad Feras Arayqat, Vice President at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, to unveil this year's extravaganza.
"All together we put a lot into this year's celebration," she shared.
"The Year of the Horse symbolises energy, optimism and fresh beginnings values that align strongly with Dubai's spirit and ambitions," said Mohammad Feras Arayqat. He also shared the significance of horses in both Chinese and Islamic traditions as they are admired as symbols of strength, beauty, and power. "A meaningful connection that brings our cultures even closer," he added.
The festivities at Expo will kick off at 10 am with displays, showcases and a bustling fair. H.E. Ou Boqian advised visitors should arrive around noon to soak up the atmosphere before the official parade starts at 3 pm.
The parade itself promises to be spectacular. Traditional Chinese dancers will perform alongside a showcase of Chinese automobiles. Real horses will make an appearance because, it's the Year of the Horse.
The 40-minute long celebration packs in performances from the Xinjiang dance group, a wedding ceremony from the Song Dynasty and a tea ceremony from the Ming Dynasty.
Beyond the parade, 60 kiosks will offer Chinese food, creative items and souvenirs.
The celebration continues until 7 pm and culminates in a concert at the Wasl Dome. The Jilin Provincial Culture and Art Troupe and the UAE Firdaus Orchestra will perform together. Tickets to the concert are sold out on Platinumlist. A special surprise also awaits attendees as well, though what that is remains mysterious.
This year's event spotlights Xinjiang, an autonomous province that's the closest Chinese region to the UAE. Direct flights on China Southern Airlines take only five hours. Last year featured Hainan. Each celebration promotes a different Chinese province, strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.
The timing carries deeper significance beyond just celebrating the lunar calendar. The year 2026 marks the starting point of China's ambitious 15-year economic plan.
The second China-Arab States Summit will take place in China this year, reinforcing bilateral cooperation. China remains the UAE's largest trade partner, making cultural celebrations like this more than just fun events.
"Cultural celebration is part of Dubai's DNA," said Mohammad Feras Arayqat. The festival aims to evoke warmth and happiness, embodying the positive symbolism of the horse: strength and resilience.
For those eager to start celebrating early, a Spring Festival gala evening organised by the Chinese community in the UAE takes place tomorrow, February 4, at 7 pm. The "Happy Chinese New Year" Grand Gala takes place on Friday, February 6 at Sheikh Zayed Festival, in Abu Dhabi. The Jilin Provincial Culture and Art Troupe will present traditional folk music, singing, dancing and magic shows celebrating the Chinese New Year.
Three shows run throughout the evening: 6:50 PM , 8 PM and 9 PM. Hunan acrobatic performers will also take the stage, showcasing gravity-defying stunts and precision skills.
The night culminates with a fireworks show around 9:30 PM.
