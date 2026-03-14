Weather update: UAE prepares for ‘Sarayat’ spring disturbances

Afternoon clouds, heavy rain and gusty winds likely as temperatures rise
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to experience a period of unstable spring weather between March 20 and May 10, a phenomenon locally known as “Sarayat,” according to the Emirates Astronomical Society.
The society said the seasonal pattern is characterised by sudden and sometimes strong atmospheric disturbances, which may begin several days earlier. When this occurs, the conditions are referred to as “pre-Sarayat.”
The phenomenon is also known locally as “Al Marawih,” named after the cloud formations that typically develop during the afternoon or evening.
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Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Board Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and member of the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy Sciences, said the spring transition period is marked by rapid and ongoing weather fluctuations. These can lead to the quick formation of towering rain clouds.
“These conditions can bring heavy thunderstorms over short periods, accompanied by strong downdraft winds that may change direction,” he said.
Al Jarwan added that a regional cloud belt may form, extending from central and eastern Africa across the Arabian Peninsula and the Arabian Gulf. This could bring heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning to the UAE.
During the Sarayat season, dry northern winds with moderate temperatures may also pick up, sometimes exceeding 50 km/h, causing blowing dust and sandstorms, particularly in desert and exposed areas. Wind directions may also vary throughout the day.
He explained that the spring disturbances are linked to rapid surface heating, as temperatures rise above 30°C while upper layers of the atmosphere remain relatively cool. The interaction between the cooler upper air and warm, moist air masses moving from central and eastern Africa can create dense thunderclouds.
Al Jarwan noted that the UAE has recorded significant rainfall during this period in recent years. Between 8 and 10 March 2024, a deep low-pressure system brought heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds. Further severe rainfall between 14 and 17 April 2024 also caused flooding in several areas.