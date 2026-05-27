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WHO warns rapid spread of Ebola in Congo, Uganda

WHO says Ebola cases outpacing response capacity in Congo and Uganda

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World Health Organization (WHO) technical officer Anais Legand speaks during a press conference on Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, at the UN health agency's headquarters in Geneva on May 20, 2026.
World Health Organization (WHO) technical officer Anais Legand speaks during a press conference on Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, at the UN health agency's headquarters in Geneva on May 20, 2026.
AFP

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the rapid spread of the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda is exceeding the capacity of current response efforts, noting that the number of deaths suspected to be linked to the outbreak has risen to 220.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said that delays in detecting cases are placing mounting pressure on response teams, warning that the outbreak could worsen before conditions improve. He stressed the need for urgent precautionary measures in neighbouring countries.

Uganda has reported two additional cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to seven, while the organisation has classified the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain as a public health emergency of international concern.

Dr. Ghebreyesus noted that insecurity in some affected areas, limited field access, and the absence of approved vaccines are further complicating efforts to contain the outbreak.

He also announced plans to travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to assess developments on the ground.

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