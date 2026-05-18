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DR Congo Ebola outbreak: How dangerous is it and should you worry?

Rare strain spreads across conflict-hit region as WHO warns of possible wider transmission

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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A health official uses a thermometer to screen people in front of Kibuli Muslim Hospital in Kampala, Uganda, Saturday, May 16, 2026.
A health official uses a thermometer to screen people in front of Kibuli Muslim Hospital in Kampala, Uganda, Saturday, May 16, 2026.
AP

Dubai: A new Ebola outbreak in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has triggered growing global concern after spreading undetected for weeks in a region torn by conflict and displacement.

Nearly 250 suspected cases and around 80 deaths have already been reported, while neighbouring Uganda has confirmed infections linked to the outbreak. The virus involved is the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there are no approved vaccines or targeted treatments, making containment more difficult than in previous outbreaks.

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency of international concern, warning of the risk of wider regional spread and calling for urgent international support.

While experts say the risk of a Covid-style global pandemic remains very low, the coming weeks are seen as critical in determining whether the outbreak can be quickly contained.

What is Ebola?

Ebola is a rare but severe viral disease that can cause fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, organ failure and, in some cases, internal or external bleeding. It is often fatal if not treated early.

How does Ebola spread?

Ebola spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids such as blood, vomit, saliva, sweat, urine or semen. People can also become infected through contaminated medical equipment or contact with infected bodies during burials.

Unlike Covid-19, Ebola does not spread easily through the air. Patients usually become contagious only after symptoms appear.

Why is this outbreak especially worrying?

Health experts say several factors make this outbreak concerning:

  • The Bundibugyo strain is rare and difficult to detect

  • There are no approved vaccines or treatments

  • The virus spread undetected for weeks

  • The outbreak is taking place in a conflict-hit region with large population movements

  • Cross-border travel raises the risk of spread to neighbouring countries

WHO officials warn the actual number of infections may be much higher than currently reported.

What is the Bundibugyo strain?

The Bundibugyo virus is one of several Ebola species known to infect humans. It was first identified in Uganda during a 2007 outbreak.

This is only the third known outbreak involving the strain:

  • 2007–08 in Uganda: 149 cases, 37 deaths

  • 2012 in Congo: 57 cases, 29 deaths

  • 2026 outbreak in DR Congo and Uganda

The strain kills roughly 30% of infected people, according to previous outbreaks.

Why did WHO declare a global emergency?

The WHO’s emergency declaration is meant to trigger international coordination, funding and medical support.

It reflects concerns that:

  • The outbreak could spread across borders

  • Local health systems may struggle to cope

  • More global resources are urgently needed

WHO teams and emergency medical supplies have already been deployed to affected areas.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms can appear between two and 21 days after infection.

Early symptoms include:

  • Fever

  • Headache

  • Muscle pain

  • Extreme tiredness

As the disease worsens, patients may develop:

  • Vomiting

  • Diarrhoea

  • Dehydration

  • Organ failure

  • Bleeding in severe cases

Is there a cure or vaccine?

There are currently no approved vaccines or drug treatments specifically designed for the Bundibugyo strain.

Treatment mainly involves supportive care such as:

  • Fluids

  • Nutrition

  • Pain relief

  • Treating other infections

  • Intensive monitoring

Doctors say early treatment significantly improves survival chances.

Could this become another global pandemic?

Experts say the risk to the wider world remains low.

Ebola spreads far less easily than respiratory viruses such as Covid-19, and outbreaks are usually contained through isolation, contact tracing and safe burials.

However, health officials remain concerned about regional spread in Central and East Africa if the outbreak is not brought under control quickly.

What precautions can people take?

Health authorities advise:

  • Avoid contact with bodily fluids of sick people

  • Wash hands regularly

  • Avoid handling bodies without protection

  • Seek medical attention quickly if symptoms appear after travel to affected areas

  • Follow official public health guidance

Healthcare workers treating Ebola patients use full protective equipment to reduce infection risk.

What happens next?

The next few weeks are likely to determine whether the outbreak is quickly contained or develops into a much larger regional crisis.

Experts say rapid testing, tracing infected contacts, isolating patients and improving hospital safety measures will be key to stopping the virus from spreading further.

-- With AP inputs

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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