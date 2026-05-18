DR Congo Ebola outbreak: How dangerous is it and should you worry?

Nearly 250 suspected cases and around 80 deaths have already been reported, while neighbouring Uganda has confirmed infections linked to the outbreak. The virus involved is the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there are no approved vaccines or targeted treatments, making containment more difficult than in previous outbreaks.

Dubai: A new Ebola outbreak in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has triggered growing global concern after spreading undetected for weeks in a region torn by conflict and displacement.

Ebola is a rare but severe viral disease that can cause fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, organ failure and, in some cases, internal or external bleeding. It is often fatal if not treated early.

While experts say the risk of a Covid-style global pandemic remains very low, the coming weeks are seen as critical in determining whether the outbreak can be quickly contained.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.