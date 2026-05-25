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Hajj to experience milder weather as pilgrimage moves into spring and winter

Islamic lunar calendar, 11 days shorter than Gregorian, drives Hajj seasonal shift

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
3 MIN READ
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Hajj to experience milder weather as pilgrimage moves into spring and winter
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This year's Hajj season (2026) coincides with the last days of spring. The Hajj in 2025 marked the end of the summer heat and was declared the last to take place during the summer months before returning to that season again after approximately 25 years.

This is due to the nature of the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar, causing the dates of the Hajj rituals to shift annually through the four seasons.

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2025 coincided with the hottest and driest summer

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, affirmed that the Hajj seasons from 2018 to 2025 coincided with some of the hottest and driest summer periods across the Arabian Peninsula, as the pilgrimage took place during May, June, July, and August — months known for extreme temperatures and harsh climatic conditions.

Al Jarwan explained that the 2026 Hajj season marks the beginning of a gradual transition toward milder weather conditions, as it will coincide with the final days of spring. He noted that the 2025 Hajj represented the “farewell season” to summer Hajj conditions, before the pilgrimage moves away from peak summer heat for nearly 25 years, only returning to the summer season after 2050.

The nature of the Islamic lunar calendar

He pointed out that this shift is linked to the nature of the Islamic lunar calendar, which is based on the moon’s orbit around Earth. The Hijri year consists of approximately 354 days, making it around 10 to 11 days shorter than the Gregorian solar year. As a result, the Hajj season advances annually by this margin, gradually moving through all four seasons over time.

Al Jarwan added that the complete climatic cycle for Hajj to return to the same season takes approximately 32 to 33 Gregorian years, explaining why the pilgrimage transitions between summer, autumn, winter, and spring over the decades.

He further noted that beginning in 2029, Hajj will fully occur during the spring season, falling in April, while from 2034 onward it will enter the winter season, coinciding with February. Hajj is expected to remain within cooler winter conditions until around 2040.

According to Al Jarwan, the shift of Hajj into spring and winter over the coming years will significantly transform the pilgrimage experience due to milder temperatures and improved weather conditions, positively impacting pilgrims’ safety and the quality of services provided.

He explained that lower temperatures will help reduce risks associated with heatstroke and heat exhaustion, improve the overall pilgrimage experience — particularly for elderly pilgrims and those with health conditions — and provide greater flexibility in movement between the holy sites of Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah. Additionally, it is expected to ease pressure on healthcare and service infrastructure while creating more comfortable conditions for performing rituals.

The average summer temperatures in Makkah

Al Jarwan stated that average summer temperatures in Makkah typically range between 43°C during daytime highs and 28°C during nighttime lows. He emphasized that summer nights in Makkah remain exceptionally warm, with temperatures rarely dropping below 28–30°C.

He added that June is generally the hottest month in terms of peak temperatures, while August tends to be slightly less hot but more humid, increasing the sensation of heat stress, especially during midday hours. Humidity levels typically range around 34% during May, June, and July, rising to approximately 39% in August.

Al Jarwan also highlighted that climate reports issued by Saudi National Center for Meteorology confirm that Hajj will no longer coincide with the peak summer months after this year. Future pilgrimage seasons are expected to experience milder spring weather followed by colder and occasionally rainy winter conditions, reminiscent of Hajj seasons during the 1990s.

He concluded by noting that while some future Hajj seasons may overlap with the beginning or end of school summer holidays during May and June, the peak extreme summer heat will no longer coincide with Hajj over the next three decades, offering significantly more favorable climatic conditions for pilgrims from around the world.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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