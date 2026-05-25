Hajj to experience milder weather as pilgrimage moves into spring and winter

Islamic lunar calendar, 11 days shorter than Gregorian, drives Hajj seasonal shift
This year's Hajj season (2026) coincides with the last days of spring. The Hajj in 2025 marked the end of the summer heat and was declared the last to take place during the summer months before returning to that season again after approximately 25 years.
This is due to the nature of the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar, causing the dates of the Hajj rituals to shift annually through the four seasons.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, affirmed that the Hajj seasons from 2018 to 2025 coincided with some of the hottest and driest summer periods across the Arabian Peninsula, as the pilgrimage took place during May, June, July, and August — months known for extreme temperatures and harsh climatic conditions.
Al Jarwan explained that the 2026 Hajj season marks the beginning of a gradual transition toward milder weather conditions, as it will coincide with the final days of spring. He noted that the 2025 Hajj represented the “farewell season” to summer Hajj conditions, before the pilgrimage moves away from peak summer heat for nearly 25 years, only returning to the summer season after 2050.
He pointed out that this shift is linked to the nature of the Islamic lunar calendar, which is based on the moon’s orbit around Earth. The Hijri year consists of approximately 354 days, making it around 10 to 11 days shorter than the Gregorian solar year. As a result, the Hajj season advances annually by this margin, gradually moving through all four seasons over time.
Al Jarwan added that the complete climatic cycle for Hajj to return to the same season takes approximately 32 to 33 Gregorian years, explaining why the pilgrimage transitions between summer, autumn, winter, and spring over the decades.
He further noted that beginning in 2029, Hajj will fully occur during the spring season, falling in April, while from 2034 onward it will enter the winter season, coinciding with February. Hajj is expected to remain within cooler winter conditions until around 2040.
According to Al Jarwan, the shift of Hajj into spring and winter over the coming years will significantly transform the pilgrimage experience due to milder temperatures and improved weather conditions, positively impacting pilgrims’ safety and the quality of services provided.
He explained that lower temperatures will help reduce risks associated with heatstroke and heat exhaustion, improve the overall pilgrimage experience — particularly for elderly pilgrims and those with health conditions — and provide greater flexibility in movement between the holy sites of Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah. Additionally, it is expected to ease pressure on healthcare and service infrastructure while creating more comfortable conditions for performing rituals.
Al Jarwan stated that average summer temperatures in Makkah typically range between 43°C during daytime highs and 28°C during nighttime lows. He emphasized that summer nights in Makkah remain exceptionally warm, with temperatures rarely dropping below 28–30°C.
He added that June is generally the hottest month in terms of peak temperatures, while August tends to be slightly less hot but more humid, increasing the sensation of heat stress, especially during midday hours. Humidity levels typically range around 34% during May, June, and July, rising to approximately 39% in August.
Al Jarwan also highlighted that climate reports issued by Saudi National Center for Meteorology confirm that Hajj will no longer coincide with the peak summer months after this year. Future pilgrimage seasons are expected to experience milder spring weather followed by colder and occasionally rainy winter conditions, reminiscent of Hajj seasons during the 1990s.
He concluded by noting that while some future Hajj seasons may overlap with the beginning or end of school summer holidays during May and June, the peak extreme summer heat will no longer coincide with Hajj over the next three decades, offering significantly more favorable climatic conditions for pilgrims from around the world.