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Saudi Arabia braces for extreme heat and dusty winds during Hajj

Temperatures expected to reach as high as 47°C

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Strong winds expected across Saudi Arabia this week.
Strong winds expected across Saudi Arabia this week.
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has forecast hot to extremely hot weather, accompanied by dusty winds, in Mecca and the holy sites during the 2026 Hajj season, with temperatures expected to reach as high as 47°C.

The NCM said strong surface winds could stir up dust and sand, particularly during daytime hours, as millions of pilgrims gather for the annual pilgrimage.

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NCM Chief Executive Ayman Ghulam said temperatures from the start of Dhu Al Hijjah until the Day of Tarwiyah on the eighth day of the month were expected to range between 44°C and 47°C during the day, with minimum temperatures between 28°C and 31°C.

Humidity levels are forecast to range from 10 per cent to 40 per cent, while south-westerly to north-westerly winds are expected at speeds of between 15 and 40 km/h.

From the Day of Arafat until the 13th of Dhu Al Hijjah, weather conditions are expected to remain hot under clear to partly cloudy skies, with continued wind activity causing blowing dust and sand, Ghulam said.

He added that temperatures during that period would range between 42°C and 44°C, while humidity could reach 55%.

The NCM also warned that thunderstorms could develop over the highlands of Taif governorate, with possible effects extending to the holy sites and generating downdrafts that may raise dust and sand.

Ghulam said the centre had completed operational preparations for the Hajj season, deploying weather radars, satellite systems, fixed and mobile monitoring stations and artificial intelligence technologies to support authorities serving pilgrims and improve weather forecasting accuracy.

The NCM said weather monitoring would continue across Mecca, Medina, the holy sites and routes used by pilgrims throughout the season.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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