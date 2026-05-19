Temperatures expected to reach as high as 47°C
Saudi Arabia’s National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has forecast hot to extremely hot weather, accompanied by dusty winds, in Mecca and the holy sites during the 2026 Hajj season, with temperatures expected to reach as high as 47°C.
The NCM said strong surface winds could stir up dust and sand, particularly during daytime hours, as millions of pilgrims gather for the annual pilgrimage.
NCM Chief Executive Ayman Ghulam said temperatures from the start of Dhu Al Hijjah until the Day of Tarwiyah on the eighth day of the month were expected to range between 44°C and 47°C during the day, with minimum temperatures between 28°C and 31°C.
Humidity levels are forecast to range from 10 per cent to 40 per cent, while south-westerly to north-westerly winds are expected at speeds of between 15 and 40 km/h.
From the Day of Arafat until the 13th of Dhu Al Hijjah, weather conditions are expected to remain hot under clear to partly cloudy skies, with continued wind activity causing blowing dust and sand, Ghulam said.
He added that temperatures during that period would range between 42°C and 44°C, while humidity could reach 55%.
The NCM also warned that thunderstorms could develop over the highlands of Taif governorate, with possible effects extending to the holy sites and generating downdrafts that may raise dust and sand.
Ghulam said the centre had completed operational preparations for the Hajj season, deploying weather radars, satellite systems, fixed and mobile monitoring stations and artificial intelligence technologies to support authorities serving pilgrims and improve weather forecasting accuracy.
The NCM said weather monitoring would continue across Mecca, Medina, the holy sites and routes used by pilgrims throughout the season.