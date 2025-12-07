GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Civil Defence urges caution as heavy rain is forecast for Jeddah and Makkah

Alert: NCM forecasts flash floods and severe weather in Jeddah, Makkah governorates

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
NCM warns of storms and flash floods across Makkah region
NCM warns of storms and flash floods across Makkah region

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has issued warnings of moderate to heavy rainfall that may cause flash floods across several governorates in the Makkah region, including Jeddah, Al Kamil, Adham, Rabigh, Khulais, and Bahrah, from Monday through Wednesday.

A detailed weather map released on Saturday indicated that the Makkah region is expected to be among the most affected, with rainfall capable of triggering flash floods, hail, and dust-raising downdraft winds. The Civil Defence has urged the public to exercise caution and follow official safety instructions.

Storms hit Tabuk region

Thunderstorms of varying intensity struck Haql governorate in the Tabuk region on Saturday, affecting towns and villages such as the Al Durra border crossing, Wadi Mabrak, Al Zaytah, Ras Al Zaytah, Al Kharj, Al Wadi Al Abyad, Al Mujayfil, and Sharif Mu’tiyah.

Ulu Al Qusayr and Alqan also saw moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by hail, resulting in flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas.

Continued rainfall in Umluj

Moderate to heavy rain was reported in Umluj governorate, including the northern Al Harrah and Amq centres, where skies remain overcast with further rain expected.

Wider impact across Saudi Arabia

The NCM added that Tabuk, Madinah, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, Hail, Qassim, the Eastern Province, and Al Baha are also likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, with risks of flash floods, hail, and strong downward winds.

Safety advisory

Residents are urged to stay updated on weather bulletins and alerts through the NCM website, the Anwaa app, and official social media channels.

Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Upgrades are designed to improve visitor experience and protect the scenic landscape.

Tourist beach draws weekend crowds after major upgrades

2m read
Jessica Alba, Jomana Alrashid, Dakota Johnson and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attend the opening ceremony of the 5th edition of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on December 4, 2025.

Aishwarya Rai, Ana de Armas take charge at Red Sea Fest

4m read
Kirsten Dunst, Jomana Alrashid, Dakota Johnson and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attend the opening ceremony of the 5th edition of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on December 4, 2025.

Diary from starry Red Sea Film Festival opening night

4m read
Iran offers condolences to India over death of Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia bus accident (File, representational photo)

45 dead in Saudi Arabia bus crash: What we know so far

2m read