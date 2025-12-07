Saudi Civil Defence urges caution as heavy rain is forecast for Jeddah and Makkah

Alert: NCM forecasts flash floods and severe weather in Jeddah, Makkah governorates
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has issued warnings of moderate to heavy rainfall that may cause flash floods across several governorates in the Makkah region, including Jeddah, Al Kamil, Adham, Rabigh, Khulais, and Bahrah, from Monday through Wednesday.
A detailed weather map released on Saturday indicated that the Makkah region is expected to be among the most affected, with rainfall capable of triggering flash floods, hail, and dust-raising downdraft winds. The Civil Defence has urged the public to exercise caution and follow official safety instructions.
Thunderstorms of varying intensity struck Haql governorate in the Tabuk region on Saturday, affecting towns and villages such as the Al Durra border crossing, Wadi Mabrak, Al Zaytah, Ras Al Zaytah, Al Kharj, Al Wadi Al Abyad, Al Mujayfil, and Sharif Mu’tiyah.
Ulu Al Qusayr and Alqan also saw moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by hail, resulting in flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas.
Moderate to heavy rain was reported in Umluj governorate, including the northern Al Harrah and Amq centres, where skies remain overcast with further rain expected.
The NCM added that Tabuk, Madinah, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, Hail, Qassim, the Eastern Province, and Al Baha are also likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, with risks of flash floods, hail, and strong downward winds.
Residents are urged to stay updated on weather bulletins and alerts through the NCM website, the Anwaa app, and official social media channels.
