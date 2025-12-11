GOLD/FOREX
Severe storms to lash Saudi Arabia as NCM warns of flash floods

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail and strong winds expected across multiple regions

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
File photo. Moderate to heavy thunderstorms, capable of triggering flash floods and accompanied by hail and strong winds, are expected over parts of Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, Riyadh, the Eastern Province and the Northern Borders.
Dubai: Heavy rainfall is set to continue across most regions of Saudi Arabia, the National Centre for Meteorology said in its forecast. Moderate to heavy thunderstorms, capable of triggering flash floods and accompanied by hail and strong winds, are expected over parts of Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, Riyadh, the Eastern Province and the Northern Borders.

Light to moderate rain is also likely in parts of Hail, Tabuk and Al Jouf, as well as across areas of the Kingdom’s southwestern highlands. Some regions may also experience patches of fog.

The NCM reported that surface winds over the Red Sea will blow from the northwest to north in the northern and central areas, and from the southeast to south in the south, at speeds of 18 to 40 km/h, increasing to 50 km/h. Conditions will be moderate to rough, with thunderstorms and rainfall expected near the Bab Al Mandeb Strait.

In the Arabian Gulf, winds will be southeasterly to southerly at 10 to 35 km/h, strengthening to more than 60 km/h. Wave heights will range from half a metre to one and a half metres, rising to over two and a half metres in places. Sea conditions will vary from slight to moderate and may become rough, with thunderstorms and rainfall particularly affecting the northern Gulf.

Related Topics:
Weather forecastSaudi Arabia

