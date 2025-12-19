Watch: Saudi Arabia experiences rare snowfall in Tabuk and Hail, residents go skiing

Social media erupts as residents embrace snow for skiing and fun
Dubai: Snowfall transformed parts of northern Saudi Arabia into an unexpected winter playground this week, drawing residents outdoors to ski, celebrate, and capture a scene rarely seen in the Kingdom.
In the mountainous areas of Tabuk and Hail, particularly around Jabal Al Lawz near the Jordanian border, snow blanketed high ground, prompting spontaneous gatherings as people ventured out to enjoy the cold weather.
Videos shared widely on social media showed families and groups of friends walking across snow-covered slopes, taking photographs, performing traditional dances, and in some cases, skiing down gentle inclines using improvised equipment.
At Jabal Al Lawz, one of Saudi Arabia’s highest peaks, residents were seen gliding over the accumulated snow, laughing and cheering as they embraced the rare opportunity for winter recreation. Footage of people skiing and playing outdoors quickly went viral, with many describing the experience as historic and unforgettable.
Saudi media reported snowfall across several northern areas, including parts of Hail and locations to the west, while residents in Al Ghat, north of Riyadh, shared images of light snow—a phenomenon described as highly unusual and possibly the first of its kind in decades.
The Saudi National Centre of Meteorology had earlier warned of a sharp drop in temperatures, forecasting the possibility of snowfall in the highlands of Tabuk and Hail as part of a wider weather system affecting the region. The centre urged caution, noting strong winds, dust storms, and the potential for thunderstorms and hail in other areas.
Across social media, the hashtag #JabalAlLawz surged to the top of local trends, with users celebrating the mountains’ transformation into a winter destination.
Meteorologists said the conditions were linked to a deep low-pressure system sweeping across parts of the Middle East, bringing heavy rain, cold air, and snowfall to areas unaccustomed to such weather. The system is expected to move eastward, influencing conditions in the Gulf over the coming days.
