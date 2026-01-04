Cold wave grips Saudi Arabia as temperatures fall to zero

NCM warns of falling temperatures and active winds across regions
Temperatures are expected to continue falling across several regions of Saudi Arabia, accompanied by active winds, as a cold wave intensifies over large parts of the Kingdom, according to the National Centre for Meteorology.
The centre said the temperature drop will affect a wide range of areas, including Makkah and Madinah, Tabuk, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, Hail, Al Qassim, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, warning residents to brace for colder conditions in the coming days.
Parts of northwestern Tabuk witnessed a sharp drop in temperatures early on Sunday, particularly in open areas and elevated terrain. Frost was observed forming in exposed locations as the cold wave continued to impact the northern regions of the Kingdom.
Forecasters said temperatures are expected to decline further in Tabuk, accompanied by active winds that may increase the chill factor, while cold conditions are set to persist across affected regions over the next few days.
The centre noted that several governorates recorded the lowest temperatures in the Kingdom on Sunday. Arar, Qurayyat and Turaif each registered zero degrees Celsius, marking the coldest readings nationwide.
Meanwhile, temperatures in Rafha fell to three degrees Celsius, while Sakaka recorded four degrees Celsius, placing both areas among the coldest locations in Saudi Arabia during the ongoing cold spell.
Authorities have advised residents, particularly in northern regions, to take precautions against the cold, especially during early morning and night hours, as low temperatures and strong winds continue to prevail.
