Saudi Arabia braces for sharp cold snap as temperatures dip below freezing

National meteorology officials urge caution as a mass of cold air moves across regions
Dubai: Saudi Arabia will see a sharp drop in temperatures as a cold wave is set to sweep across large parts of the Kingdom from today, with some areas expected to record temperatures below zero.
The National Centre of Meteorology has warned that the cold spell will bring a noticeable fall in temperatures across the northern, central and eastern regions, urging residents to take precautions and stay informed through official weather updates.
Hussein Al Qahtani, NMC’s official spokesman, said the cold air mass is expected to begin affecting the country from today and continue through to Saturday, reaching at least eight major regions. He warned that temperatures could fall to between 3°C and minus 1°C in some areas.
The coldest conditions are forecast for Tabuk, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders region, Hail and the northern parts of Madinah province. Residents in these areas have been advised to prepare for the sudden change in weather and the expected colder nights.
Al Qahtani added that the effects of the cold wave will also extend to Al Qassim, as well as the northern parts of Riyadh and the Eastern Province, where temperatures are expected to dip between 4°C and 1°C.
Meteorologists say the cold air mass will begin its most direct impact from the middle of the week, particularly over the northern regions, before gradually spreading southwards. Officials have reiterated the importance of caution, especially during early morning and late-night hours, when temperatures are likely to be at their lowest.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox