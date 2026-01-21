GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia’s Turaif records lowest temperature at -3°C amid cold wave

National Center for Meteorology confirmed that a cold air mass has settled over the region

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
The freeze has caused ice to form on roads and across open plains.
SPA

Dubai: The governorate of Turaif in Saudi Arabia’s Northern Borders Region recorded the kingdom’s lowest temperature on Wednesday, with mercury levels plunging to -3°C.

The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) confirmed that a significant cold air mass has settled over the region, leaving the landscape blanketed in frost. The freeze has caused ice to form on roads and across open plains, marking one of the most intense periods of the current winter season.

"The public should take all necessary precautions against this sharp drop in temperatures," the NCM said in an earlier advisory, noting that the most severe ice formation is occurring during the overnight and early morning hours.

Meanwhile, the NCM continues to monitor the movement of the cold air mass. Weather stations across the Northern Borders have been placed on alert to provide real-time updates as the freeze expands toward central regions.

The cold wave follows a series of warnings issued by meteorologists last week, urging citizens to limit exposure during the coldest parts of the day and to ensure heating systems are used safely.

