Cold snap sweeps Saudi Arabia as dust storms hit multiple regions

Winds will whip up sand, slash visibility as lows hit -2°C in the north through Thursday
Dubai: Several regions across Saudi Arabia are expected to experience a sharp drop in temperatures and increasingly active surface winds from Tuesday through Thursday, according to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).
In a weather advisory, the NCM said the strong winds are likely to stir up dust and sand, reducing visibility in some areas, while minimum temperatures are forecast to fall significantly, particularly in northern parts of the Kingdom.
Temperatures are expected to range between 2°C and minus 2°C in Tabuk, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, Hail, and the northern parts of the Madinah region. In Al Qassim and the northern areas of the Eastern Province and Riyadh region, minimum temperatures are forecast to drop to between 4°C and 1°C.
The NCM said active surface winds will begin affecting Al Jouf and the Northern Borders on Tuesday, before expanding from Tuesday evening into Wednesday to include Hail, Al Qassim, Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and Najran.
By Wednesday and Thursday, the impact of the winds is expected to extend further, reaching the eastern parts of the Asir and Al Baha regions, as well as the Makkah and Madinah regions, including their coastal areas.
Authorities have urged residents, particularly motorists and those with respiratory conditions, to take precautions as dusty conditions may reduce air quality and visibility in affected areas.
