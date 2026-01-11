Saudi Arabia set to experience coldest winter spell this season

Deep low-pressure system to bring frost, fog, dust, rain across regions until January 17
Dubai: Saudi Arabia is set to be hit by the coldest, deepest and strongest low-pressure system since the start of winter, beginning from Monday, according to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).
The centre forecast cold conditions at night and in the early morning hours across the northern regions and the southwestern highlands from today until January 17, with the possibility of fog and frost forming in parts of these areas.
It added that rainfall is expected towards the end of this week in parts of Tabuk, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, Hail, Makkah and Madinah regions. These conditions may be accompanied by a further drop in temperatures and increased cloud cover.
The NCM also warned that surface winds could stir up dust and sand during the daytime in parts of Tabuk, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, Hail, Makkah and Madinah, with the effects extending to the Qassim, Riyadh and Eastern Province regions. This could lead to reduced horizontal visibility.
The centre urged citizens and residents to take necessary precautions and to closely follow weather updates and warnings, particularly in areas expected to be affected by the system. It also stressed the importance of monitoring its daily reports through its official website and verified social media channels.
