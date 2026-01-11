GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia set to experience coldest winter spell this season

Deep low-pressure system to bring frost, fog, dust, rain across regions until January 17

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
NCM forecast cold conditions with the possibility of fog and frost forming in some areas.
NCM forecast cold conditions with the possibility of fog and frost forming in some areas.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Saudi Arabia is set to be hit by the coldest, deepest and strongest low-pressure system since the start of winter, beginning from Monday, according to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).

The centre forecast cold conditions at night and in the early morning hours across the northern regions and the southwestern highlands from today until January 17, with the possibility of fog and frost forming in parts of these areas.

It added that rainfall is expected towards the end of this week in parts of Tabuk, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, Hail, Makkah and Madinah regions. These conditions may be accompanied by a further drop in temperatures and increased cloud cover.

The NCM also warned that surface winds could stir up dust and sand during the daytime in parts of Tabuk, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, Hail, Makkah and Madinah, with the effects extending to the Qassim, Riyadh and Eastern Province regions. This could lead to reduced horizontal visibility.

The centre urged citizens and residents to take necessary precautions and to closely follow weather updates and warnings, particularly in areas expected to be affected by the system. It also stressed the importance of monitoring its daily reports through its official website and verified social media channels.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Frost was observed forming in exposed locations as the cold wave continued to impact the northern regions of the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia cold wave sees temperatures drop to zero

2m read
The NCM said the cold spell will affect several regions.

Saudi Arabia braces for cold wave, temps below 0°C

1m read
Heavy rain, hail, and freezing temperatures sweep multiple regions, including Qurayyat and Turaif

Sub-zero winter in Saudi Arabia: Hail hits minus 10°C

2m read
Unexpected snowfall brings skiing to northern Saudi Arabia.

See: Saudi mountains see rare snow, residents go skiing

2m read