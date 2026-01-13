How cold can the Gulf really get? The lowest temperatures ever recorded
Dubai: The Gulf is built around heat. Its cities, rhythms and seasons are shaped by it. And yet, in certain places and on specific dates, winter has briefly overturned that logic, delivering temperatures low enough to be officially recorded as the coldest ever measured in the region.
On February 3, 2017, for example, the UAE recorded the lowest temperature in its history. At –5.7°C, the reading was taken on the slopes of Jebel Jais, the country’s highest peak, rising sharply above the northern emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.
The temperature was not recorded in a city or a residential area, but in the rugged heights of the Jais Mountain cluster, around 25 kilometres from Ras Al Khaimah City. Even in summer, the area is known for being noticeably cooler than the rest of the country. In winter, it can feel like another climate altogether.
Today, Jebel Jais is best known as a tourist destination, home to the Jais Adventure Park, the world’s longest zipline, a high-speed mountain sled and panoramic views that draw visitors year-round. But long before it became a symbol of adventure tourism, the mountain quietly established itself as the UAE’s coldest place, holding a temperature record that remains unmatched.
Winter in the UAE typically runs from November to March, bringing relief from the extreme summer heat. Daytime temperatures in most areas range between 15°C and 25°C, with cooler nights and occasional rainfall.
Coastal cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi experience mild, pleasant conditions, while outdoor activities, desert camping and tourism reach their peak.
Mountainous regions, however, tell a different story. Areas such as Jebel Jais can see temperatures fall close to or below freezing during particularly cold spells.
On a small number of winter days, frost and fog appear, northerly winds strengthen, and temperatures fall to levels rarely associated with the region.
This winter, that contrast is once again in focus.
As mid-January unfolds, the UAE has entered what forecasters describe as the coldest phase of winter. Known locally as the Shabat season, this 26-day period extends until February 10 and marks the peak of winter chill across the region.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, explains that the coldest days of winter typically begin around January 15 and last for about eight days.
In Gulf tradition, this phase is known as Bard Al Aziraq or Bard Al Bateen, a time remembered for its sharp, penetrating cold.
“These days are particularly harsh in desert and open areas,” Al Jarwan has said, noting that they fall within a broader period called Durr Al Sittin, often described in folklore as being “as sharp as a knife.”
The chill is intensified further by northerly winds, especially during another cold phase, Durr Al Thamanin, which runs from February 1 to 12.
According to Al Jarwan, the lowest temperatures are typically recorded between January 12 and 25, when early-morning readings in inland areas can drop below 8°C, and sometimes fall to less than 5°C.
The cause, he explains, lies far beyond the region itself: cold air masses originating in Siberia and the Arctic, sweeping through Europe before reaching the Arabian Peninsula.
In the days ahead, the cold is expected to deepen.
Forecasts for mid-January point to a sequence of weather changes: fair to partly cloudy conditions, increasing humidity at night, mist formation in coastal and western areas, and strengthening northwesterly winds. Light rainfall is possible over northern and coastal areas, followed by a more pronounced drop in temperatures.
By this Friday and Saturday, winds are expected to become stronger, raising dust and sand and reducing visibility in exposed areas. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are forecast to become rough to very rough, a reminder that winter’s impact extends beyond land.
Across the border, winter reveals an even harsher face. Saudi Arabia has experienced some of the coldest temperatures ever recorded in the region, particularly in its northern and inland areas.
The most extreme example occurred on January 16, 2008, when the city of Hail recorded a temperature of –10°C, the lowest winter temperature documented in the Kingdom.
That same winter saw snowfall in Tabuk and widespread freezing conditions across multiple regions. According to the National Center for Meteorology, 2008 remains one of the coldest years on record.
Long-term data released by the National Center for Meteorology shows that northern cities experience prolonged and recurring cold.
Turaif, in the Northern Borders region, is recognised as the coldest place in Saudi Arabia overall, recording around 720 frost days between 1985 and 2025, more than any other city in the Kingdom.
Qurayyat, Hail and Arar follow closely behind, while even Riyadh has recorded dozens of frost days over the same period.
That history became suddenly tangible in the second half of December 2025, when Saudi Arabia experienced one of its most unusual winter episodes in decades.
For the first time in nearly 30 years, snowfall was recorded across parts of the Kingdom, briefly transforming desert-framed mountains into icy landscapes and catching residents off guard.
A powerful cold air mass sweeping south across northern regions brought heavy rain, strong winds and sharply falling temperatures, creating rare conditions that allowed snow to settle at higher elevations.
In areas near Tabuk, including Jabal Al Lawz and the Trojena highlands, temperatures dropped to around -4°C, with snow accumulating at altitudes approaching 2,600 metres. Images of snow-covered peaks and plains spread rapidly across social media, documenting scenes many had long considered improbable.
The impact extended beyond the mountains. Parts of Hail also reported snowfall, while moderate to heavy rain affected regions including Qassim, AlUla and Riyadh. In some areas, schools temporarily shifted to remote learning as thick cloud cover and persistent rainfall lingered.
Residents in Tabuk and Hail stepped outdoors to photograph the snow, with scenes of children playing, adults attempting makeshift skiing and camels crossing snow-dusted desert plains offering striking contrasts to familiar desert imagery.
Forecasters say winter’s grip is not yet loosening. The National Center for Meteorology has indicated that a new cold wave will sweep through much of Saudi Arabia in the coming days, with minimum temperatures dipping to between 1°C and 3°C in traditionally colder regions, including Tabuk, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders and Hail, before extending to parts of Riyadh, Qassim and the Eastern Province.
Skies are expected to remain mostly clear to partly cloudy, but blustery northerly winds will persist, lowering daytime temperatures and raising dust in open areas. Early-morning frost remains likely inland where overnight lows approach or fall below freezing.
