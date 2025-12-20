3.5°C at Jebel Jais: From misty mountains to cool evenings, the UAE slips into winter mode
Coldest: 3.5°C at Jebel Jais
Winter chills: Sharp drop across UAE
Rain cleared: Heavy system over
Showers possible / cold nights
Weekend ready: Ideal for outdoor plans
Winter has made a dramatic entrance across the UAE, with temperatures dipping to 3.5°C early Saturday morning following widespread rainfall.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the low was recorded at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah at midnight, marking one of the chilliest moments of the season so far. The sharp dip follows a powerful weather system that brought rain and noticeably cooler air across the country.
According to the NCM, the main wave of rainfall that swept the UAE from late Thursday into Friday has now passed. However, cooler temperatures and unsettled conditions will linger through the weekend.
The system was driven by a surface low-pressure extension from the Red Sea, supported by moist south-easterly winds and an upper-air low. While cloud cover is expected to gradually thin, skies will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of light, localised showers, especially in northern and eastern areas.
Daytime conditions will be pleasantly cool, while nights will feel distinctly cold, particularly inland and in mountainous regions—ideal for classic winter outings:
Mountain drives and early-morning hikes
Campfires and cosy desert stays
Beach walks with a light jacket after sunset
Winds will blow north-westerly to south-westerly, fresh at times, raising dust in open areas. Sea conditions remain rough, so marine activities should be planned with caution.
Temperatures across the UAE will remain on the cooler side:
Coastal and islands: Daytime highs 20–23°C, dropping to 12–16°C at night; higher humidity
Internal areas: Daytime 23–25°C, nights 11–15°C; relatively lower humidity
Mountains: Coldest conditions, daytime 15–18°C, nighttime 8–12°C; warm layers recommended
Humidity is expected to increase overnight in some western and coastal areas, adding a misty feel to early mornings.
Layer up: Temperatures drop sharply after sunset. A light hoodie won’t cut it in the desert or mountains tonight!
Drive safe: Winds could reach up to 50 km/h, causing occasional dust. Keep a safe distance on highways.
Humidity watch: Expect mist or fog on Monday morning—perfect for moody winter photos, but take it slow on the roads.
Final word: This is the weekend we wait for all year. Grab your karak, find a cozy outdoor spot, and enjoy the UAE winter at its finest!
As the weekend chill gradually eases, the start of next week remains pleasant. From Sunday into Monday, conditions will improve with fair to partly cloudy skies and a very slight rise in daytime temperatures.
However, the winter chill will remain noticeable after dark.
Monday, Dec 22: Humid overnight with morning mist possible. Light to moderate winds (10–35 km/h). Seas remain rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf.
Tuesday, Dec 23: Partly cloudy with a chance of morning mist in western internal areas. Seas will begin to calm, becoming slight to moderate.
Wednesday, Dec 24: Continuing the partly cloudy trend. Winds will be light to moderate, though the Arabian Gulf may become rough again at times
Whether you're hitting the trails or the dunes, stay safe and enjoy the crisp air!
The early week pattern continues to offer crisp winter air, partly cloudy skies, and cool nights, ideal for enjoying outdoor activities while staying mindful of coastal and maritime conditions.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox