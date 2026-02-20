UAE weather forecast for Ramadan 2026's first weekend: Warm days, cool nights and foggy mornings

Saturday opens with fair skies and some low cloud drifting eastward. Daytime temperatures across Dubai and Abu Dhabi are forecast to peak around 30–31°C, with a pleasant feel in the open air thanks to light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds blowing at 10–20 km/h, gusting up to 30 km/h at times. For those fasting through the day, conditions are about as forgiving as late February in the UAE gets.