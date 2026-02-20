UAE weather forecast for Ramadan 2026's first weekend: Warm days, cool nights and foggy mornings

Comfortable temperatures for Iftar gatherings this Ramadan weekend
Dubai: As the UAE marks the first weekend of the holy month of Ramadan, the skies are set to cooperate with a calm, largely fair stretch of weather warm enough for comfortable evenings yet cool enough to ease the hours of fasting.
According to the latest updates from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), residents across the Emirates can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions on both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures sitting comfortably in the high 20s to low 30s ideal for those heading out for Iftar gatherings or late-night Ramadan festivities.
Saturday opens with fair skies and some low cloud drifting eastward. Daytime temperatures across Dubai and Abu Dhabi are forecast to peak around 30–31°C, with a pleasant feel in the open air thanks to light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds blowing at 10–20 km/h, gusting up to 30 km/h at times. For those fasting through the day, conditions are about as forgiving as late February in the UAE gets.
In the Northern Emirates, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain, expect slightly cooler highs of 25–28°C, with Jebel Jais potentially dipping significantly lower by night. The mountain terrain, combined with the northwesterly flow, means those at elevation should prepare for a noticeably chilly Suhoor. Overnight lows across the north could drop to 17–19°C, making the pre-dawn meal a genuinely cool affair.
According to the NCM's latest updates, humidity will build through Saturday evening, raising the chance of fog or mist over coastal and internal areas, a reminder that while Ramadan has arrived, UAE winter has not quite taken its leave.
Sunday stays fair to partly cloudy, though cloud cover may thicken at intervals. Temperatures remain similar, highs of 29–31°C in central and southern Emirates, with the Northern Emirates holding a cooler 24–27°C through the afternoon. Winds shift to Northwesterly to Southwesterly and freshen up, with speeds of 10–25 km/h and gusts reaching 35 km/h — enough to create a pleasant breeze for outdoor Iftar setups, but worth noting for beachgoers.
The NCM confirms seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea on Sunday, so marine conditions are broadly manageable for coastal activity.
Humidity returns Sunday night into Monday morning, once again raising the prospect of fog and mist forming over coastal and low-lying inland areas. Motorists heading out for late-night Ramadan prayers or Suhoor drives should exercise caution on roads and highways.