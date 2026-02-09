GOLD/FOREX
UAE weather: Fog risk and gusty winds despite fair skies till Friday

Humidity to rise overnight with misty mornings in coastal and northern areas

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
NCM warns of humidity, mist and fresh winds in parts of the country
Dubai: Fair to partly cloudy weather is expected across the UAE through Friday, with periods of humidity, mist and fresh winds, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy today, with low cloud over some eastern and northern areas and a slight decrease in temperatures in the north. Humidity is expected to rise overnight and into Tuesday morning along some coastal areas, with a chance of mist. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times over northern and eastern areas.

On Tuesday, fair to partly cloudy skies will continue. Humid conditions are forecast overnight and into Wednesday morning, with a probability of fog or mist over some northern coastal and internal areas. South-westerly to north-westerly winds will blow at 10–20 km/h, with gusts up to 30 km/h. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

On Wednesday, similar fair to partly cloudy conditions are expected. Humidity will increase at night and into Thursday morning, with patchy fog or mist possible in coastal areas. Winds will shift southeasterly to northeasterly at 10–25 km/h, freshening at times and reaching 35 km/h. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Fair to partly cloudy weather will persist on Thursday, with low cloud developing over the east coast. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds at 10–20 km/h may strengthen at times to 35 km/h, raising blowing dust in exposed areas. Seas will be slight in both basins.

By Friday, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy at times, with light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds at 10–20 km/h and gusts up to 30 km/h. Sea conditions are forecast to stay slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

