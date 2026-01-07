UAE residents: Winter hydration vital as cold weather reduces thirst by 40%

“In winter, peripheral blood vessels constrict to preserve body heat. This increases central blood volume and signals the brain that the body is adequately hydrated, reducing the natural thirst drive by up to 40 per cent,” said Dr Yassmin Moustafa, Specialist Family Medicine at Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi, noting that the mismatch increases risks of “hidden” dehydration, particularly among children, the elderly, and those spending long hours outdoors.