UAE residents: Winter hydration vital as cold weather reduces thirst by 40%

Hidden dehydration risks high for children, elderly and outdoor workers
Even in cooler winter months, UAE residents are at risk of dehydration, doctors warn, as reduced thirst cues and dry indoor air can mask ongoing fluid loss.
Specialists told Gulf News that although people feel less thirsty in winter, the body continues to lose water through breathing, urination, mild sweating and exposure to heated indoor environments.
“In winter, peripheral blood vessels constrict to preserve body heat. This increases central blood volume and signals the brain that the body is adequately hydrated, reducing the natural thirst drive by up to 40 per cent,” said Dr Yassmin Moustafa, Specialist Family Medicine at Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi, noting that the mismatch increases risks of “hidden” dehydration, particularly among children, the elderly, and those spending long hours outdoors.
She pointed out that winter dehydration is often “under-recognised”, often mistaken for fatigue or mild illness, and diagnosed only after symptoms progress.
“Common signs include dry lips or mouth, persistent sore throat, flaky skin or cracked hands, mild headaches, dizziness, irritability, dark yellow urine, reduced urine frequency, muscle cramps, reduced concentration, and general tiredness. These symptoms are frequently attributed to cold weather or long workdays, which can delay proper hydration.”
Doctors note that illnesses such as flu, colds, and fever further increase fluid needs.
“Fever, congestion, and even mild infections increase the body’s need for fluids. Hydration helps regulate temperature, loosen mucus and support recovery. People often forget to drink when they’re unwell in winter, making intentional fluid intake even more important,” said Dr Sara Hayek, Consultant Family Medicine, Medcare Medical Centre Palm Jumeirah and JBR, Dubai.
Doctors recommend drinking fluids at regular intervals rather than waiting to feel thirsty. Warm beverages such as herbal teas, broths, or warm water can encourage intake in cooler weather. Including hydrating foods like soups, citrus fruits, cucumbers, tomatoes, and melons is beneficial. Monitoring urine colour – pale yellow indicates adequate hydration – is an easy way to track fluid levels. Increasing fluid intake during illness, exercise, or long periods in air-conditioned or heated indoor spaces can prevent complications.
“Even mild dehydration can affect mood, focus, and energy levels,” said Dr Sara. “Simple habits like keeping a reusable bottle handy and sipping throughout the day can make a difference. These small steps make it easy to stay well-hydrated even when thirst cues are quieter.”
With cooler weather masking thirst, health specialists stressed that intentional hydration should remain a daily priority across all age groups.
Adults are generally advised to drink 2 to 3 litres of water per day in winter, while children’s requirements vary by age:
Ages 4 to 8: 1 to 1.2 litres
Ages 9 to 13: 1.5 to 1.7 litres
Ages 14 to 18: 1.8 to 2.2 litres
Those engaging in outdoor exercise, consuming caffeine, or recovering from illness may require higher fluid intake. Experts emphasise that winter hydration requirements are only slightly lower than in summer, making regular fluid intake essential.
