Rain in UAE: Can you catch cold from rainy weather? Doctors bust the myth

Rainy weather creates conditions that make the spread of infections more likely
With steady spells of rain across parts of the UAE, a familiar question is resurfacing among residents: do rainy days really increase the risk of colds, flu and sore throats?
Health experts stressed that the rain itself is not to blame but the conditions surrounding wet weather can raise the likelihood of falling sick.
“From a medical perspective, rain itself does not cause infections. Respiratory illnesses are caused by viruses and bacteria,” said Dr Mohamed Shaaban, Consultant Pulmonologist at Prime Hospital, Dubai. “However, rainy weather creates conditions that make the spread of infections more likely.”
During rainy days, people tend to stay indoors for longer periods, often in enclosed, poorly ventilated spaces.
“This increases close contact and facilitates the transmission of respiratory viruses,” Dr Shaaban said.
Rapid temperature changes also play a role, he said.
“Moving from warm, humid outdoor conditions to cold, air-conditioned indoor environments, can irritate the airways and reduce the body’s natural respiratory defences.”
Dr Shaaban pointed out that high humidity plays a key role in respiratory health during rainy periods.
“Humid conditions allow viruses to survive longer and encourage the growth of mould and airborne allergens, which can aggravate asthma and allergic conditions. Reduced ventilation and indoor crowding in homes, offices, schools and shopping malls further increase the risk of respiratory infections.”
Echoing similar views, Dr Qudsia Anjum Fasih, Specialist – Family Medicine at Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Shahama, said rain is often perceived as the culprit simply because more illnesses are noticed during the season.
“Rain is a blessing that makes environment greener and shinier. It does not per se cause infections; however human body reacts to changing weather, and cooler temperatures help viruses target humans,” Dr Qudsia said.
“When people stay indoors in crowded spaces, viruses spread more easily. People often go outside to enjoy the weather, and this exposure again makes humans easy prey to viruses.”
Doctors noted that those at higher risk during rainy weather include children and the elderly, as well as pregnant women and people with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Individuals with allergies, weakened immune systems and smokers are also more susceptible to respiratory infections during changing weather conditions, making it important for them to take extra precautions.
“Commonly, it starts with flu-like symptoms such as nasal congestion, blocked or runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, cough (dry or phlegmy), body pain, lethargy, fever, breathing difficulty, and loss of appetite. These symptoms can worsen in people with existing respiratory diseases,” Dr Qudsia said.
Doctors said simple precautions can significantly reduce illness risk.
These include maintaining good hand hygiene, avoiding close contact with sick individuals, ensuring proper ventilation, staying dry, changing wet clothes quickly, avoiding sudden exposure to cold air conditioning, and keeping chronic respiratory conditions well controlled. Staying hydrated, getting enough rest, eating healthy food, using masks when necessary and staying up to date with flu vaccination are also strongly advised.
“Rainy weather should not be a cause for concern but rather a reminder to prioritise lung health and prevention,” Dr Shaaban said. “With awareness, early recognition of symptoms, and timely medical care, most seasonal respiratory illnesses can be effectively prevented or managed,” he added.
