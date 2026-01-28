Nipah virus alert: Flying to India? What UAE travellers must know now

Fresh cases prompt heightened surveillance; doctors outline steps to stay safe
Health authorities in India are on alert following fresh reports of Nipah virus infections in eastern India, particularly West Bengal, triggering intensified surveillance, contact tracing and containment measures over the past few days.
Officials in India have confirmed that close contacts of infected patients are being monitored, while hospitals have been instructed to strengthen infection-control protocols after some healthcare workers were also exposed. Though the number of cases remains limited, public health experts warn that Nipah virus outbreaks can escalate quickly if early containment fails. Meanwhile, airports in several Asian countries have reintroduced COVID-style health checks.
The renewed alert has particular relevance for UAE residents planning travel to India, especially to states with a history of Nipah outbreaks such as Kerala, or to areas currently under watch like West Bengal.
“Authorities are monitoring close contacts to stop the spread,” Dr Mitchelle Lolly, Specialist Pulmonologist at Prime Hospital, Dubai, told Gulf News.
“Past outbreaks in Kerala show that early action is very important.”
According to the World Health Organisation, Nipah virus infections have been reported in India multiple times since 2001, with outbreaks recorded in West Bengal in 2001 and 2007, and recurring outbreaks in Kerala since 2018, including last year.
Kerala – a state with strong healthcare system – implemented swift public health responses, including lockdowns of affected zones, aggressive contact tracing and public awareness campaigns to prevent larger outbreaks.
Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease, meaning it spreads from animals to humans. It is carried primarily by fruit bats, also known as flying foxes, and can be transmitted to humans either directly from animals or through human-to-human contact.
The infection is considered high-risk because it can cause severe respiratory illness and fatal brain inflammation, with mortality rates historically ranging between 40 and 75 per cent in some outbreaks.
There is no specific antiviral treatment or approved vaccine for Nipah virus.
“Nipah virus can spread through contact with infected bats, especially fruit bats, consumption of raw fruits or food contaminated by bats, close contact with an infected person, including exposure to body fluids, and poor infection-control practices in healthcare settings,” Dr Lolly said.
Dr Lolly said that symptoms typically appear four to 14 days after exposure.
Fever and persistent headache
Cough, sore throat or breathing difficulty
Vomiting and extreme fatigue
Confusion or unusual drowsiness
In serious cases, brain infection and coma.
Dr Lolly advise UAE residents travelling to states like West Bengal, Kerala, or other affected regions to take enhanced precautions:
Wash hands frequently with soap or alcohol-based sanitiser
Wear a mask in crowded or high-risk areas
Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick
Wash fruits thoroughly before eating
Avoid touching bats or wild animals
Do not consume raw or fallen fruits that may have been exposed to bats
Visit a doctor immediately if symptoms appear during or after travel.
“There is no specific medicine or vaccine for Nipah virus,” Dr Lolly said. “Finding cases early and isolating patients quickly is the best way to stop the virus from spreading.”
She underlined that public must stay alert, follow health department instructions and avoid spreading rumours. “Simple precautions can help protect lives.”
