Nearly 100 contacts have been placed under home quarantine, while patients are receiving treatment at hospitals in and around Kolkata. One patient remains in critical condition.

India is moving swiftly to contain a Nipah virus outbreak in West Bengal, where five cases have been confirmed, including infections among healthcare workers.

Several Asian countries, including Thailand, Nepal and Taiwan, have stepped up airport health screenings for travellers arriving from West Bengal. Measures include temperature checks, health advisories and quarantine for symptomatic passengers.

Officials also highlighted the limited global supply of monoclonal antibodies used in treatment, adding that India has made securing adequate stocks a priority and expects availability to improve in the coming weeks.

Senior Indian health officials have said that both Kerala and West Bengal are endemic to the Nipah virus. Authorities are now investigating a further 100 to 200 people who may have been exposed.

Thailand has also enhanced cleaning and disease-control protocols at airports with direct flights from Kolkata, while Taiwan plans to classify Nipah as a top-level notifiable disease, enabling stricter monitoring and rapid response.

Here is everything you need to know about this virus:

What is Nipah virus?

Nipah virus (NiV) is highly infectious and deadly, with no vaccine or specific treatment. It is primarily transmitted from fruit bats to humans via contaminated food and can spread between people through close contact. The virus has a case fatality rate of 40–75%. Symptoms include fever, headache, respiratory issues, and in severe cases, brain swelling, seizures, and coma.

What are the symptoms of Nipah virus?

Early signs are non-specific, making detection difficult. Common symptoms include:

Fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, sore throat

Respiratory distress or atypical pneumonia

Severe cases may lead to encephalitis (brain swelling), confusion, seizures, or coma