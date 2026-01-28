Nipah virus alert: 5 must-know tips for UAE residents visiting India

‘Timely medical evaluation is essential when neurological symptoms appear’
As health authorities in India step up surveillance following Nipah virus alerts in West Bengal, medical experts in the UAE are advising travellers to stay informed – without panic.
According to reports from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, two confirmed cases have been reported in West Bengal since December 2025.
According to official government data, all 196 contacts linked to these cases were traced, tested, and found negative. Federal and state agencies have stepped up surveillance, testing, and field investigations to ensure timely containment.
Nipah virus, a rare but potentially serious infection, typically causes flu-like symptoms, which in uncommon cases can progress rapidly to severe neurological complications. While the overall risk to travellers remains low, doctors emphasise that awareness and prompt action are critical.
“While most travellers will never encounter Nipah virus, awareness is important particularly during reported outbreaks,” said Dr Noha Abdelwahed, Specialist in Neurology at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, Dubai. “Early recognition and sensible precautions can make a significant difference.”
For reassurance, Nipah remains rare, and most UAE-India travellers will not be affectedDr Noha Abdelwahed
Here are five practical measures UAE residents travelling to India can follow to stay safe.
1. Know the early symptoms
Nipah often begins like a typical viral illness fever, headache, extreme tiredness and body aches. Some individuals may also develop cough or breathing symptoms. These signs are not unique and can resemble many common infections, which is why vigilance is important.
2. Watch for neurological red flags
The more concerning symptoms relate to the brain. Warning signs include new confusion or unusual behaviour, excessive drowsiness, seizures (fits), difficulty speaking, imbalance, weakness or reduced consciousness. A simple rule to remember: fever followed by confusion or seizures is a medical emergency and should never be dismissed as travel fatigue or food-related illness.
3. Reduce exposure risks
Practical preventive steps can significantly lower risk. Avoid close contact with individuals who are unwell, particularly those with fever and cough. Maintain consistent hand hygiene. Avoid consuming fruits that may be contaminated, such as half-eaten, fallen or uncovered street-cut fruit.
4. Exercise extra caution in outbreak areas
In regions reporting cases, avoid visiting hospitals or healthcare facilities unless necessary. Healthcare workers or medical travellers should follow strict precautions, including appropriate mask use, gloves and contact protection measures.
5. Seek early medical care
If illness develops, avoid continuing travel or attending crowded places. Seek medical attention promptly and clearly inform the doctor about recent travel to affected areas and any concern about possible Nipah exposure. Early disclosure allows healthcare teams to implement appropriate isolation precautions without delay.
“For reassurance, Nipah remains rare, and most UAE-India travellers will not be affected. However, because the condition can progress quickly in uncommon cases, timely medical evaluation is essential when neurological symptoms appear. Awareness, not alarm, is the key,” Dr Noha added.
