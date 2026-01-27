Nipah virus outbreak in India: Asian airports on high alert, tightens passenger screening

Thailand, Nepal, and Taiwan increase airport screening after West Bengal Nipah cases
Airports in several Asian countries have reintroduced COVID-style health checks following reports of Nipah virus cases in India.
Thailand, Nepal, and Taiwan have stepped up passenger screening and surveillance after the detection of infections in West Bengal.
Nipah is a zoonotic virus that spreads from animals such as bats and pigs to humans and can also pass through close person-to-person contact. Symptoms range from fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, and sore throat to severe respiratory distress or fatal encephalitis in extreme cases.
Authorities in India have confirmed that the situation is contained, with only a small number of cases reported.
Kerala and West Bengal are endemic regions, according to Dr Narendra Kumar Arora, President of AIIMS Bilaspur. He said the virus has a high mortality rate of 40–75% and that no vaccine is currently available. Monoclonal antibodies are being procured for treatment, but global supplies are limited.
The current West Bengal outbreak was first detected among five health workers, with investigations ongoing for 100–200 potential contacts.
Former West Bengal health advisor Dr Sayan Chakraborty clarified that only two confirmed cases have been reported in Barasat, near Kolkata. Suspected cases tested negative and have been discharged.
The quarantine period for Nipah is 21 days, primarily affecting close contacts such as family members or hospital staff.
Countries across Asia are taking proactive steps to prevent the virus from spreading via travellers:
Thailand: Health authorities are monitoring passengers from West Bengal at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and Phuket airports, using fever checks, symptom screening, and health advisory cards. Disease-control measures have also been enhanced at Phuket International Airport.
Nepal: Screening at Tribhuvan International Airport and key land borders with India has been intensified. Health desks have been set up to manage suspected cases.
Taiwan: Authorities plan to classify Nipah as a Category 5 notifiable disease, the highest level for emerging infections, requiring immediate reporting and strict control measures. A Level 2 “yellow” travel alert remains in effect for Kerala.
The World Health Organization (WHO) lists Nipah as a priority pathogen due to its epidemic potential and high fatality rate.
Severe infections can lead to respiratory distress, pneumonia, or fatal brain inflammation.
While the overall risk to travellers is low, health experts stress the importance of early detection, contact tracing, and supportive care.
Passengers from the UAE to India are advised to follow health protocols as Kerala and West Bengal monitor limited Nipah virus cases. Airport screenings, including temperature checks, may be conducted, with quarantine mainly for close contacts. The general risk to travelers remains low.
Those returning from India, especially from Kerala and West Bengal, should comply with airport screening, watch for symptoms, and report any illness promptly.
Avoid travel to containment zones
Practice strict hygiene and avoid raw or unwashed fruit
Monitor their health during and after travel
Seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear
For updates, follow advisories from the Kerala Health Department or Indian Embassy in the UAE.
Nipah virus (NiV) is a deadly zoonotic virus that spreads from animals (mainly fruit bats and pigs) to humans and can also transmit from person to person. First identified in 1999 in Malaysia, it causes outbreaks almost annually in parts of Asia, especially Bangladesh and India.
Direct contact with infected animals (bats, pigs, etc.)
Consuming contaminated food or drinks (like raw date palm sap)
Close contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals
Through respiratory droplets (airborne transmission is possible)
Initial: Fever, headache, cough, sore throat, vomiting, muscle pain
Severe: Encephalitis (brain inflammation), confusion, seizures, coma
Symptoms appear 4–14 days after exposure.
Death rate ranges from 40% to 75%
Long-term issues include seizures, personality changes, and relapses
Some people remain symptom-free but carry the virus
Early diagnosis: RT-PCR tests using throat/nasal swabs, CSF, urine, or blood
Later stages: ELISA tests for antibodies
No specific antiviral treatment or vaccine exists. Care is supportive:
Hydration, rest, fever control
Medications for nausea, seizures, and breathing issues
Experimental monoclonal antibody treatments are under study
Avoid contact with bats and their secretions
Do not consume raw date palm sap or soiled fruit
Practice hygiene and wear protective gear around infected patients
Monitor symptoms after visiting high-risk areas
