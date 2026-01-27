Nipah virus scare in India: COVID-style screenings at airports as 'Health Beware Cards' roll out

Asian countries launch screenings for travellers from West Bengal amid Nipah scare
India is racing to contain a Nipah virus outbreak in West Bengal, where five cases have been confirmed, including infections among healthcare workers. Nearly 100 contacts are under home quarantine, and patients are receiving treatment in hospitals around Kolkata, with one in critical condition.
Senior Indian health officials have said that both Kerala and West Bengal are endemic to the Nipah virus. Authorities are investigating an additional 100 to 200 people who may have been exposed.
Officials also highlighted the limited global supply of monoclonal antibodies used in treatment, adding that India has prioritised securing adequate stocks, with availability expected to improve in the coming weeks.
Outbreak confirmed in West Bengal, including healthcare workers
Nearly 100 contacts quarantined
Patients under hospital care; one in critical condition
India prioritising monoclonal antibody availability for treatment
Asian countries have introduced COVID-style screenings for travellers from West Bengal to prevent cross-border transmission.
Thailand, Nepal, and Taiwan have intensified passenger screening and surveillance, with measures such as temperature scans, health declarations, and quarantine for symptomatic travellers. Thailand has upgraded airport hygiene and disease-control protocols, while Taiwan plans to classify Nipah as a top-tier notifiable disease.
Travel guidance and warnings: Thailand and Nepal urge travellers to monitor health closely and follow safety protocols. Taiwan’s CDC maintains a Level 2 “yellow” travel alert for Kerala, advising caution and avoidance of high-risk exposure. Officials across the region say measures will adapt as the outbreak evolves.
Screening at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and Phuket airports
Mandatory temperature checks and health declaration forms
Symptomatic travellers may face isolation
“Health Beware Cards” issued to advise arrivals
Screening at Tribhuvan International Airport and key land borders
Travellers with fever or symptoms connected to medical follow-up
Nipah classified as top-tier notifiable disease for rapid reporting
Level 2 “yellow” travel alert issued for Kerala
Screenings are triage measures, not diagnostic tests, designed to flag potential Nipah cases at entry points.
Temperature checks: Infrared scans detect fever (≥38°C)
Health declarations: Travel history, exposure to sick people/animals, symptoms
Visual observation: Staff monitor fatigue, breathing difficulty, or neurological signs
Referral and isolation: Symptomatic travellers sent for testing (RT-PCR if available)
Spread is mainly via direct contact, not airborne
Limited rapid airport tests; confirmation requires lab-based RT-PCR
Targeted isolation for symptomatic travellers, not broad quarantine
Thailand introduced Health Beware Cards to guide travellers on symptoms and actions after potential exposure.
Advises seeking medical help for cough, fever, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, shortness of breath, confusion, or seizures
Critical for travellers exposed to infected people, bats, or sick animals within 21 days
Encourages reporting of travel history, exposure, and symptom onset
Hotline for assistance: 1422
Nepal and Taiwan have also enhanced airport and border health desks
WHO lists Nipah as a priority pathogen due to epidemic potential and high fatality. Early detection, contact tracing, and supportive care are essential.
Early symptoms: Fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, sore throat
Severe infections: Respiratory distress, pneumonia, fatal brain inflammation
Overall risk: Low for travellers without direct exposure
Advice: Follow screening protocols, monitor symptoms, and report illness promptly
Avoid travel to containment zones
Practice strict hygiene; avoid raw or unwashed fruit
Monitor health during and after travel
Seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear
Follow updates from Kerala Health Department or Indian Embassy in UAE
Prevention focuses on hygiene and avoiding exposure:
Wash hands regularly and maintain hygiene
Avoid contact with bats, sick pigs, or contaminated food
Boil date palm sap, wash fruits thoroughly, discard damaged ones
Use gloves and protective clothing when handling animals or patients
Avoid close, unprotected contact with infected individuals
There is no licensed cure or vaccine; care is supportive.
Focus on hydration, symptom management, and treatment of severe complications
Early detection and supportive care are critical
Authorities aim to minimise transmission and contain cases:
Reduce bat-to-human transmission by protecting food sources
Limit human-to-human spread through hygiene, isolation, and protective equipment
Active case finding, contact tracing, and quarantine of exposed individuals
WHO does not recommend travel or trade restrictions
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox