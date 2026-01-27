If you watch one movie this week, make it Malayalam procedural Virus out on Prime Video
Dubai: Nipah virus has quietly returned to newsroom conversations not as panic, but as a question mark.
Weirdly, I already know a bit about it (fruit bats are carriers, contaminated jackfruits, all those vague markers), thanks to a gripping 2019 Malayalam medical procedural thriller I watched a few years ago.
That film, Virus, doesn’t sensationalise. It quietly shows both the gravity of the virus and how a state like Kerala, with its strong public health system and high literacy, came together to contain something that could have spiraled into far worse.
The deal is, director Aashiq Abu known for his stylized and slick creative experiments like The Rifle Club, outdid himself. This movie, out on Prime Video now, is a masterclass in restraint and tight story-telling.
To me, Virus remains one of the most compelling procedurals ever made in India on how a government, a health minister, and an army of professionals moved in unison to stop a contagion in its tracks.
There’s no loud chest-thumping, no propaganda, no loud messaging. No one is turned into a superhero. It's a movie that puts the spotlight on a string of faceless heroes, doctors, nurses, lab technicians, administrators. These people simply showed up and did their jobs while the rest of the world panicked. It shows chaos, yes, but also method: testing, tracing, isolating, communicating. It gives you an inside look at how governance and science intersect when the stakes are life and death. And it never once talks down to the audience.
A huge part of why Virus works is its perfectly chosen ensemble cast. Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, Indrajith Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Poornima Indrajith, Rahman and Madonna Sebastian don’t perform as “stars.”
They disappear into the story. Tovino brings quiet urgency. Asif Ali carries emotional weight without melodrama. Kunchacko and Indrajith ground the narrative with restraint, while Parvathy and Poornima lend it humanity and grace. It feels almost documentary-like — familiar faces, but never distracting. That’s rare.
Malayalam cinema is having a glorious moment in the sun, and Virus is exactly why. It proves that regional cinema can be both intelligent and urgent, entertaining and educational.
In an era of panic-driven headlines and misinformation, this film stands tall as a reminder that competence, cooperation and compassion still matter.
Revisiting Virus today isn’t just about watching a good movie. It’s about understanding what worked. How a highly literate state, strong public health system and disciplined administration came together when it mattered most. It’s cinema as a mirror — reflecting not fear, but collective strength.
And honestly? That’s the kind of storytelling we need more of right now.
