That film, Virus, doesn’t sensationalise. It quietly shows both the gravity of the virus and how a state like Kerala, with its strong public health system and high literacy, came together to contain something that could have spiraled into far worse.

There’s no loud chest-thumping, no propaganda, no loud messaging. No one is turned into a superhero. It's a movie that puts the spotlight on a string of faceless heroes, doctors, nurses, lab technicians, administrators. These people simply showed up and did their jobs while the rest of the world panicked. It shows chaos, yes, but also method: testing, tracing, isolating, communicating. It gives you an inside look at how governance and science intersect when the stakes are life and death. And it never once talks down to the audience.

