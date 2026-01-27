GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Nipah virus: How 2019 Malayalam thriller helped the world understand more about the deadly disease

If you watch one movie this week, make it Malayalam procedural Virus out on Prime Video

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Virus (2019): In this Malayalam medical thriller based on real events, Kerala is up against a massive outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus, but a group of courageous individuals risk their lives in hopes of containing the spread. Starring Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Madonna Sebastian.
Virus (2019): In this Malayalam medical thriller based on real events, Kerala is up against a massive outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus, but a group of courageous individuals risk their lives in hopes of containing the spread. Starring Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Madonna Sebastian.
Supplied

Dubai: Nipah virus has quietly returned to newsroom conversations not as panic, but as a question mark.

Weirdly, I already know a bit about it (fruit bats are carriers, contaminated jackfruits, all those vague markers), thanks to a gripping 2019 Malayalam medical procedural thriller I watched a few years ago.

That film, Virus, doesn’t sensationalise. It quietly shows both the gravity of the virus and how a state like Kerala, with its strong public health system and high literacy, came together to contain something that could have spiraled into far worse.

The deal is, director Aashiq Abu known for his stylized and slick creative experiments like The Rifle Club, outdid himself. This movie, out on Prime Video now, is a masterclass in restraint and tight story-telling.

To me, Virus remains one of the most compelling procedurals ever made in India on how a government, a health minister, and an army of professionals moved in unison to stop a contagion in its tracks.

There’s no loud chest-thumping, no propaganda, no loud messaging. No one is turned into a superhero. It's a movie that puts the spotlight on a string of faceless heroes, doctors, nurses, lab technicians, administrators. These people simply showed up and did their jobs while the rest of the world panicked. It shows chaos, yes, but also method: testing, tracing, isolating, communicating. It gives you an inside look at how governance and science intersect when the stakes are life and death. And it never once talks down to the audience.

A huge part of why Virus works is its perfectly chosen ensemble cast. Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, Indrajith Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Poornima Indrajith, Rahman and Madonna Sebastian don’t perform as “stars.”

They disappear into the story. Tovino brings quiet urgency. Asif Ali carries emotional weight without melodrama. Kunchacko and Indrajith ground the narrative with restraint, while Parvathy and Poornima lend it humanity and grace. It feels almost documentary-like — familiar faces, but never distracting. That’s rare.

Malayalam cinema is having a glorious moment in the sun, and Virus is exactly why. It proves that regional cinema can be both intelligent and urgent, entertaining and educational.

In an era of panic-driven headlines and misinformation, this film stands tall as a reminder that competence, cooperation and compassion still matter.

Revisiting Virus today isn’t just about watching a good movie. It’s about understanding what worked. How a highly literate state, strong public health system and disciplined administration came together when it mattered most. It’s cinema as a mirror — reflecting not fear, but collective strength.

And honestly? That’s the kind of storytelling we need more of right now.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
keralakerala cinemaindiaScience

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

According to India's high ranking health officials mentioned that both states Kerala and West Bengal are endemic to the virus.

What is Nipah virus? Symptoms and risks explained

2h ago3m read
Asian airports boost checks after Nipah virus detected in India

India on alert for Nipah, Asia tightens airport checks

3m read
Malayalam cinema mourns Sreenivasan: Emotional farewell in Kerala

Fans, stars mourn as Sreenivasan laid to rest in Kerala

4m read
CM Vijayan, Satheesan and others mourn Sreenivasan, hail his enduring legacy in Malayalam cinema

Emotional tributes: Celebs pay respects to Sreenivasan

3m read