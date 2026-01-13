Released worldwide on Dec 25, Sarvam Maya went on to cross the Rs1billion mark globally
Dubai: After a triumphant Christmas run at the box office, Sarvam Maya is now set to make its much-awaited OTT debut — allowing audiences to revisit the film that not only dominated theatres but also quietly marked Nivin Pauly’s return to familiar, crowd-pleasing form.
According to industry sources, the Malayalam horror-fantasy is expected to begin streaming on JioHotstar in early February 2026. While an official confirmation from the platform is still awaited, reports suggest the digital rights have already been secured.
Released worldwide on December 25, Sarvam Maya went on to cross the Rs1billion mark globally, becoming the first film of Nivin Pauly’s career to achieve the milestone.
Before release, in Dubai, Nivin Pauly sensed something different
Days before Sarvam Maya hit theatres, Nivin Pauly was in Dubai, speaking to Gulf News with a mix of anticipation and quiet confidence. The stakes, he admitted, felt unusually high — especially with a Christmas release.
“Whenever we do a movie, we hope for unanimous positive reports saying people love it. That feeling is always special, and since this is a Christmas release, the expectation naturally becomes bigger,” he said during the pre-release interaction.
At the time, Nivin acknowledged feeling the pressure of festive timing.
“Christmas is usually a period when people take a break. It is a very busy time. I was a little stressed about it coming out then, but we managed somehow.”
What followed in theatres would later validate that instinct.
A film built on belief, not marketing noise
In Dubai, ahead of release, Nivin was clear that Sarvam Maya was never designed around hype.
“I believe cinema should always be worked on backwards — starting from the script. If the pre-planning is done well, everything else falls into place.”
That approach defined the collaboration with director Akhil Sathyan.
“Akhil wrote the script in great detail, always keeping the audience in mind. Because the backend work was done thoroughly, we were very relaxed even before release.”
Rethinking horror — before the audience did
One of the film’s boldest choices — its gentle, humanised approach to horror — was also discussed before release.
“I am actually scared of horror films, and even Akhil is the same,” Nivin revealed in Dubai.“So we decided to make a horror film that we ourselves could enjoy watching.”
Instead of relying on familiar horror tropes, the team chose restraint.
“We wanted the ghost to feel like a normal human being — someone who could sit in front of you and say hello. No loud background score, no excessive mist.”
The gamble would later become one of the film’s most praised elements.
Why Sarvam Maya felt right for Christmas
Nivin had also been certain about the film’s festive positioning.
“During festive seasons, people want to be happy. They want to spend time with family and friends. This film fits perfectly into that zone.”
That instinct proved accurate, with family audiences driving repeat viewings through the holiday period.
Another element Nivin highlighted before release was the comfort of working with Aju Varghese.
“If I ever have to cast a friend, especially for humour, Aju is the first person who comes to mind.”
Their chemistry, he said, needed no effort.
“We understand each other instinctively. We know when to pause, when to improvise.”
What followed the Christmas release exceeded expectations. Sarvam Maya quickly entered the ₹100 crore club worldwide, eventually touching an estimated ₹120 crore globally, with strong overseas performance adding over ₹52 crore.
The film opened with ₹3.35 crore on Day 1, collecting ₹35.1 crore in its first week.
Directed by Akhil Sathyan, Sarvam Maya follows a Hindu priest whose encounter with a spirit challenges his faith and reshapes his understanding of belief and humanity.
The film stars Nivin Pauly, Preity Mukhundhan, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan and Riya Shibu, and released worldwide on December 25.
In Dubai, before audiences had spoken, Nivin Pauly summed up his hope simply:
“If people walk out happy, that is the real success.”
Theatres confirmed it.
Now, OTT audiences are next.
