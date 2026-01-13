“Whenever we do a movie, we hope for unanimous positive reports saying people love it. That feeling is always special, and since this is a Christmas release, the expectation naturally becomes bigger,” he said during the pre-release interaction.

At the time, Nivin acknowledged feeling the pressure of festive timing.

“Christmas is usually a period when people take a break. It is a very busy time. I was a little stressed about it coming out then, but we managed somehow.”

What followed in theatres would later validate that instinct.

A film built on belief, not marketing noise

In Dubai, ahead of release, Nivin was clear that Sarvam Maya was never designed around hype.

“I believe cinema should always be worked on backwards — starting from the script. If the pre-planning is done well, everything else falls into place.”

That approach defined the collaboration with director Akhil Sathyan.

“Akhil wrote the script in great detail, always keeping the audience in mind. Because the backend work was done thoroughly, we were very relaxed even before release.”

Rethinking horror — before the audience did

One of the film’s boldest choices — its gentle, humanised approach to horror — was also discussed before release.

“I am actually scared of horror films, and even Akhil is the same,” Nivin revealed in Dubai.“So we decided to make a horror film that we ourselves could enjoy watching.”

Instead of relying on familiar horror tropes, the team chose restraint.

“We wanted the ghost to feel like a normal human being — someone who could sit in front of you and say hello. No loud background score, no excessive mist.”

The gamble would later become one of the film’s most praised elements.

Why Sarvam Maya felt right for Christmas

Nivin had also been certain about the film’s festive positioning.

“During festive seasons, people want to be happy. They want to spend time with family and friends. This film fits perfectly into that zone.”

That instinct proved accurate, with family audiences driving repeat viewings through the holiday period.

The Aju Varghese constant