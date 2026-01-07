GOLD/FOREX
Nivin Pauly signs historic Rs1 billion multi-film deal, a first for Malayalam cinema following Sarvam Maya success

Nivin Pauly, riding high after the success of his comedy, will take on an production role

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Dubai: Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly, who made a spectacular comeback with his feel-good horror comedy Sarvam Maya, has signed up on a multi-film deal with Panorama Studios, marking a first in the history of Malayalam cinema. The partnership, valued at Rs1 billion, will see Nivin not only starring in but also producing a slate of films designed to blend strong storytelling with commercial appeal.

The films will be produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak for Panorama Studios, with Nivin Pauly taking an active production role. The upcoming slate will explore multiple genres and sensibilities, aiming to resonate with audiences across India and international markets.

One of Malayalam cinema’s most versatile and celebrated actors, Nivin Pauly has delivered several iconic performances over the years. His accolades include two Kerala State Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards South, two Kerala Film Critics Association Awards, and six SIIMA Awards. Known for his discerning script choices and mass appeal, Nivin continues to set benchmarks for performance-driven cinema.
"This collaboration with Panorama Studios is extremely exciting for me, both as an actor and as a producer. Their vision, scale, and commitment to quality cinema align perfectly with the stories I want to tell. Together, we aim to create films that are rooted, entertaining, and impactful," said Pauly in a statement.

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman of Panorama Studios, added,
"Partnering with Nivin Pauly—who embodies talent, credibility, and mass connect—is a natural progression for us. Malayalam cinema consistently sets high standards for storytelling, and we are thrilled to collaborate with him to bring meaningful, large-scale cinema to audiences everywhere."

In a recent interview with Gulf News, the actor spoke about having faith in films and his fans. He believes that any actor, who goes through a low phase, will bounce back with time.

"It just take one release on Friday to change your destiny," he said.

