S.P. Venkatesh, legendary South Indian music director, dies at 70

A master of orchestration, Venkatesh leaves behind a legacy of hundreds of film scores
The Indian film industry is mourning the loss of veteran music director S.P. Venkatesh, who passed away following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was 70.
Venkatesh was a titan of the 1990s Malayalam "Golden Age," best known for his iconic collaborations with superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty. From the soulful melodies of Kilukkam to the thunderous background score of Spadikam, his work defined a generation of cinema.
A master of orchestration and a former ace guitarist, Venkatesh leaves behind a legacy of hundreds of film scores and a Kerala State Film Award. His contribution to South Indian music remains unparalleled.
