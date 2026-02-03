GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

S.P. Venkatesh, legendary South Indian music director, dies at 70

A master of orchestration, Venkatesh leaves behind a legacy of hundreds of film scores

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
S P Venkatesh
S P Venkatesh
X

The Indian film industry is mourning the loss of veteran music director S.P. Venkatesh, who passed away following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was 70.

Venkatesh was a titan of the 1990s Malayalam "Golden Age," best known for his iconic collaborations with superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty. From the soulful melodies of Kilukkam to the thunderous background score of Spadikam, his work defined a generation of cinema.

A master of orchestration and a former ace guitarist, Venkatesh leaves behind a legacy of hundreds of film scores and a Kerala State Film Award. His contribution to South Indian music remains unparalleled.

Updating story

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bridging cultures through calming tunes

Bridging cultures through calming tunes

2m read
Parvathy Thiruvothu

Actress Parvathy reveals she battled suicidal thoughts

2m read
A general atmosphere at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Golden Globes kick off Hollywood's 2026 awards season

9m read
Mammootty in Bramayugam (2024)

Bramayugam director celebrates landmark screening in LA

2m read