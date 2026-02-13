“Deep inside, I developed a passion for acting. I wasn't a born actor, the love for acting grew in me and I took it very seriously over the years."

By the late 1980s, Rahman had distinguished himself in a film culture defined by realism. Long before the language of social media existed, he became what today might be called a “thirst trap.”

“I didn’t know what's a thirst-trap, never heard of that!,” he says with a laugh. “

But he accepts that label graciously. His career is also a study in reinvention. From chocolate boy to serious actor, then to negative roles that reshaped his image, he has navigated the industry largely without agenda.

“Earlier, I was like a chocolate boy. I wanted to change that, and then I became the go-to guy for serious roles. But somewhere, I started giving up. Times were bad for me then. But I bounced back after I began choosing negative roles." He claims he was desperate to change his image of being this hunky Mr Nice Guy. But being typecast was his constant reality.

“Now I am this stereotypical cop because I’ve been doing a lot of cop roles! Sometimes, I do get fed up trying to break out of those existing boxes that I am put in,” he says.

His biggest challenge?

“To somehow do good roles! Even with Anomie, I wasn't keen on doing another cop role. It took me a while to say 'yes' ... But then I realised I have to survive and a long gap between movies isn't a good idea.

His choices stems from his deep respect for his audience, who have given him a wide berth.

“I care for the people who are watching the movie,” he says. “They spend money. They give their time. So the film should make sense. I gravitate towards sensible movies!"

And guess what? Big-budget tentpole spectacle movies rarely impress him.

“I get very irritated watching such kind of movies with big names, big sets, but despite those resources it's just crap stuff."

But he doesn't let that weigh his acting choices.

"Lately I have been feeling this urge to do different kind of roles! For instance, Mammootty is an inspiration to all of us. When he is in his 70s, he has taken on some amazing roles because he too feels he needs a change."

But Rahman says he's not the one to romanticise hustle. You will never see this talent network at a work party networking for roles.

“I cannot be a hustler. I’m too open ... My feelings and thoughts often reflect on my face. So I cannot be fake at any point."

Years ago, a senior journalist gave him perhaps the most intrepid career advice.