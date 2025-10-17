Dubai: After a two-year self-imposed sabbatical, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana returns with Thamma, a fantastical film rooted in Indian folklore and mythology.

Known for his grounded, relatable roles, the actor ventures into uncharted territory with this Maddock production — part of their growing horror-comedy universe. In this Diwali release, out in UAE cinemas on October 20th evening, he swaps middle-class struggles for supernatural powers and explores the greys of human morality.

In a freewheeling chat, Ayushmann talks about embracing risk, resisting AI, and why this might just be his most exciting reinvention yet.