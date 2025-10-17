Indian actor on embracing risk, resisting AI, & why this is his most exciting reinvention
Dubai: After a two-year self-imposed sabbatical, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana returns with Thamma, a fantastical film rooted in Indian folklore and mythology.
Known for his grounded, relatable roles, the actor ventures into uncharted territory with this Maddock production — part of their growing horror-comedy universe. In this Diwali release, out in UAE cinemas on October 20th evening, he swaps middle-class struggles for supernatural powers and explores the greys of human morality.
In a freewheeling chat, Ayushmann talks about embracing risk, resisting AI, and why this might just be his most exciting reinvention yet.
The poster behind you—it’s giving Gone With the Wind meets The Vampire Diaries. What’s happening there? Are you in a passionate embrace, or about to suck her blood?
(Laughs) The truth is, our film is very Indian at heart. What you see on the poster is just a façade. It’s deeply rooted in Indian folklore. Thamma is different from the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe—it's one of their first fantasy adventures, so it’s meant to be a clutter-breaker.
It’s been ages. I’m so thrilled to see you back on screen—we’ve missed you.
I know, right? (Smiles) That’s why I waited for two years—for a big Diwali release. Hopefully, it works out well.
You look incredibly well-rested! What have you been up to during this break?
This film, honestly. It’s a huge creative risk, and definitely my most experimental project so far. I’ve always done realistic stories, but Thamma is fantastical. Maddock’s horror-comedy universe is thriving, and Diwali felt like the perfect time to make a comeback—great food, great cinema, great energy.
Was this planned—your big comeback moment? Two years is a long time for an actor.
I don’t really plan these things. I was waiting for the right script, something that would truly excite me. Thamma was that. I’d been discussing it with Dino and Amar Kaushik since the pandemic, and when Aditya Sarpotdar came on board, everything aligned.
Fantasy and superhero films depend on world-building and myth-making. How does Thamma measure up?
We’ve packed in a lot—it’s not just horror. There’s comedy, romance, and a whole new mythology. It’s a genesis film for Maddock’s universe. I’ve always been a fan of fantastical cinema, and after over a decade in the industry, I felt ready to dive in.
In the West, there’s Marvel and the MCU. Do you think India’s catching up?
We don’t need to catch up—we already have the richest folklore in the world! We’re finally exploring it through films. Thamma draws from that—it’s based on the legend of Betaal, and I play one of the most powerful Betaals. It’s rooted in India but made for a global audience.
Betaal is morally complex and mischievous. Was it fun to play a character like that?
Absolutely. I’ve played flawed men before, but they were loveable. This one’s darker, and that was exciting. My character goes from being the regular guy-next-door to someone with superpowers—and he doesn’t know how to handle them. That’s where the comedy comes from.
With great power comes great responsibility—does power corrupt?
It depends on the person. I’ve learned that success feels better when it’s slow and steady. I started as a radio presenter and theatre actor before films—nothing happened overnight. That grounding helps. But yes, in Thamma, my character’s irresponsibility is what makes him funny.
I recently watched the Malayalam-language Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and thought the world-building was amazing. Do you think Indian audiences are finally ready for this kind of cinema?
Definitely. The audience is ready and hungry for new stories. Thamma is a blend of fantasy, comedy, and romance—it’s different, and it’s coming at the right time.
You’ve always played “the boy next door.” How did you shift gears to play a superhero?
The transformation happens both in the story and in me. A common man suddenly gets superpowers and doesn’t know how to use them. I’ve spent 10 years playing “too human” characters—it was time to explore something beyond that.
Were you getting too relatable as an actor?
(Laughs) Maybe! I think so. I wanted to step back and do something larger-than-life—something more fantastical.
In these two years, AI has changed everything. How do you feel about its impact on cinema?
AI is here to stay, and it’s useful, but it can never replace the human touch. Art comes from lived experiences. You can write a formulaic film with AI, but you can’t create emotion. Artists should be preserved and nurtured—that’s where real magic lies.
But AI actors and even news presenters look so real now—it’s eerie.
(Smiles) I attended a tech event in Singapore recently, and a doctor there said, “AI will believe what you tell it. A drunk man will say he’s sober, and AI won’t know. But a human will.” That’s the difference—empathy and instinct. AI will never have that.
Coming back to that poster—how are you planning to sell it to us?
It’s all Indian at heart! Beneath that supernatural-romantic exterior lies a very rooted folklore story. Thamma is Hindi cinema’s first real clutter-breaking fantasy from Maddock.
Maddock really nailed the horror-comedy formula with Stree and Bhediya. Did that make you want to join them?
I was already on board even before Stree 2! That success only made the universe bigger. I’ve been attached to Thamma for about four years now.
If you could choose one superpower, what would it be?
Honestly, I don’t need one. I’m Ayushmann, not Batman or Superman. (Laughs) I’m content with life—it’s already given me more than I imagined.
Fair enough! For Diwali, what would you rather have—a trophy or a blockbuster?
(Laughs) A blockbuster, hands down! Awards are great—they’re love from critics. But a blockbuster means love from the audience, and that’s priceless.
How are you celebrating Diwali this year?
This year, I’m not heading home to Chandigarh. My family’s flying to Mumbai so we can all watch Thamma together. It’s going to be the biggest Diwali of my life.
Thamma is out in UAE cinemas on October 21
