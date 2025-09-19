Weekend watchlist with Aryan Khan's Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Jennifer Aniston's The Morning Show and more

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is skipping the hero entry and heading straight for the director’s chair with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Forget playing it safe—SRK’s son is serving up his cinematic debut with grit, drama, and all the mess that makes B-town tick. Instead of flashing dimples on screen, Aryan’s pulling the strings behind it, shaping the series with his own vision. Seven binge-worthy episodes drop at once, promising suspense, scandal, and plenty of reasons to keep your popcorn close. Bollywood’s next-gen rebel isn’t acting—he’s calling the shots.

Two years after the events of Season 3, the series returns to a newsroom transformed by the UBA–NBN merger. As AI, deepfakes, and a surge of disinformation threaten the very core of journalism, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) are pulled into fresh power battles and shifting alliances. Familiar faces Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, and Mark Duplass return, joined by new cast members Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, and Boyd Holbrook.

What happens when your parenting lessons spectacularly backfire? Jerriyude Aanmakkal, starring Dr. Suresh Prem and Aiswarya Nambiar, dives straight into that emotional chaos. Jerry, an expat dad in the Middle East, spends years on video calls teaching his sons Kevin and Ivan to guard their gorgeous mother Clara from strangers. Noble advice—until he finally returns home after four years and the boys turn their “training” on him. Even Clara keeps him at arm’s length. Furious and heartbroken, Jerry digs for answers, uncovering a truth so explosive it stuns him and the audience alike. A musical family drama with a killer twist.

Courtroom chaos is back, and it’s bigger, bolder, and sassier than ever in Jolly LLB 3, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. This third instalment brings back Akshay Kumar as Advocate Jagdishwar ‘Jolly’ Mishra and Arshad Warsi as Advocate Jagdish ‘Jolly’ Tyagi, with the legendary Saurabh Shukla once again thundering from the judge’s seat. Add Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao reprising their wifely roles—marking Rao’s return to films after six years—and you’ve got the ultimate legal showdown. Expect sharp satire, high-decibel courtroom drama, and plenty of laughs as two Jollys battle for justice, ego, and the audience’s applause.

Jude Law and Jason Bateman aren’t here to play nice in Black Rabbit, a gritty Manhattan crime drama dripping with swagger. Law is the polished restaurateur who looks like he has it all—until his estranged brother (Bateman) barges back into his life, dragging him into the city’s dark underbelly. Cue betrayals, backroom power plays, and family secrets sharp enough to slice through steel. Forget loyalty—this is Manhattan, where everyone’s got an angle. With Law brooding and Bateman scheming, Black Rabbit promises a dangerous cocktail of blood, ambition, and survival served straight, no chaser.

Director of twists and thrills Jeethu Joseph (of Drishyam fame) returns with Mirage, starring Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, and Hakkim Sahajahan. Abhirami (Balamurali) and Aswin (Ali) are caught in a mystery that spirals into secret keys, shady documents, and a connection to Abhirami’s powerful boss Rajkumar. As they dig for answers about missing man Kiran, they discover he was hiding a secret identity far bigger than they imagined. True to Joseph’s style, the film keeps you guessing until the final frame, where the reveal promises to flip everything you thought you knew on its head. Buckle up—this one’s a mind game.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Ajey: The Untold Story of Yogi maps the rise of a boy born in the hills of Uttarakhand into a statesman who refuses to play by the rules. Paresh Rawal, Anant Joshi, and Dinesh Lal Yadav headline this Hindi biographical epic, which follows Ajay from rebellious son to devoted disciple, before he finds his calling as a leader with a golden-era vision. With stirring speeches, emotional turmoil, and political power games, this one is less popcorn entertainment and more a cinematic rallying cry for those who love stories of grit, rebellion, and destiny.

Who knew a bangle could cause this much drama? In Vala, directed by Salim Ahmed and starring Dhyan Srinivasan, Lukman Avaran, and Vijayaraghavan, newlywed Sarla finds her grandmother’s heirloom bracelet jammed on her wrist—and suddenly everyone wants a piece of the bling. A nosy cop wants it for his wife, another woman swears it’s hers, and poor Sarla is caught in the middle of a full-blown tug-of-war. This Malayalam drama turns a simple ornament into a battleground of greed, obsession, and entitlement. Cursed bangle or just messy human nature? Either way, relationships are about to snap harder than gold.

Directed by Muthiah, Shakthi Thirumagan stars Vijay Antony, Vaagai Chandrasekar, and Sunil Kripalani in a Tamil masala package that promises rebellion, rage, and righteous payback. Antony plays a fearless hustler who takes on a ruthless powerhouse, igniting a war that’s equal parts personal and political. Expect larger-than-life dialogues, power-packed fights, and an underdog hero who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty when justice is at stake. With Muthiah’s flair for fiery storytelling and Antony’s brooding intensity, this one’s for audiences who like their cinema loud, proud, and ready to burn the system down.

