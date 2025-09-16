But Tanvi the Great isn’t a film about limitations. “She is not a victim. She is superpowerful. That’s how my sister raised her. And that’s how I made the film. It’s about goodness, about affirming that there is kindness in the world. People cry when they watch it, but not because it’s tragic. They cry out of joy.”

He describes the tone as “realistic, but with the largeness of The Sound of Music.” It’s a musical, layered with themes of family bonds, dreams deferred, the Indian Army in peacetime, and the magic of music.

The film has already premiered in France, London, and New York, and even had a special screening for the President of India. Kher is unapologetic about pushing it internationally. “Autism is not an Indian issue — it’s a global one. Awareness is low everywhere. To me, this is an international film that represents India.”

On directing, casting, and keeping it real

Kher not only directed the film but also played the grandfather. Was it tough? “Of course. But I’m an actor’s director. I know how vulnerable actors are in front of the camera. I’m very giving, very encouraging. I want my actors to feel warmth.”

The lead role of Tanvi went to Shubhangi, one of his acting school students. “In one of my masterclasses, I ask actors to sit with no expression, as if they are back in the womb. Her face had no expression — and that’s when I knew she was the one. We didn’t tell her for six months she’d been chosen, but kept sending her audition tasks. When you see the film, you’ll realise it’s one of the finest performances in recent times.”

Bollywood vs Hollywood: warmth vs paperwork

Kher, who has worked extensively in the West, drew a wicked contrast between Bollywood and Hollywood.

His Hollywood journey has been selective yet impactful. He first gained global attention with Bend It Like Beckham (2002), playing a protective yet progressive father. His most prominent Hollywood role came in Silver Linings Playbook (2012), where he shared the screen with Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper, and Jennifer Lawrence in an Oscar-winning ensemble. He later appeared in The Big Sick (2017) and Netflix’s Sense8, further expanding his international footprint. Unlike peers who pursued stardom, Kher carved a niche as a dependable character actor, bringing depth and authenticity to immigrant and paternal roles while staying grounded in Bollywood.

“Hollywood is very paper-oriented, everything is documented. Bollywood? Warmth, chaos, ridiculousness — but also magic. On Indian sets, you’ll know the light boy’s name, you’ll eat with everyone. Abroad, sometimes I miss that warmth.”