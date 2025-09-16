If you’re looking for an actor content with legacy, you’re talking to the wrong actor
Dubai: Anupam Kher has acted in more films than most people have watched in their lifetimes.
When I casually introduced him as an actor who has appeared in “over 500” movies, he stopped me mid-sentence, eyes sparkling.
“546. Please note this — 546. Not 540, not 500. I keep count,” he corrected me with the glee of a schoolteacher catching a student off guard. And just like that, my interview with one of India’s most prolific actors was off to the sassiest start possible.
At 70, you’d think Kher would be basking in the comfort of being called a “veteran” or a “legend.” But here’s the kicker: he hates those words.
“Don’t call me a thespian. Don’t call me a veteran. It’s a cliché,” he fired back. “That’s their way of saying: he’s done enough work, now let’s send him off into the sunset. I refuse. I will not accept a lifetime achievement award. Not now, not at 90. Keep it.”
If you’re looking for an actor content with legacy, you’re talking to the wrong man. Kher is as hungry today as he was when he arrived in Mumbai four decades ago.
How does a man who has clocked nearly 550 films stay fresh? By making life difficult for himself, he says.
“It’s very easy to become competent — like you as a journalist,” he teased me with a laugh. “You know the routine: go there, introduce, ask the questions. Competence is the biggest enemy of brilliance. I don’t want to get bored of myself. I keep reintroducing myself — to myself. That’s how I reinvent.”
It’s this restlessness that pushed him to step behind the camera for his directorial debut Tanvi the Great, a film inspired by his autistic niece.
The seed of the film came years ago, at a family wedding. Kher recalls watching his then-13-year-old niece stand apart from the dancing crowd, looking at the sky.
“I thought she was watching birds or clouds. I asked, ‘Tanvi, what are you looking at?’ She said, ‘I’m looking at my body.’ For a 13-year-old autistic girl to say that — it blew my mind. That was the spark.”
But Tanvi the Great isn’t a film about limitations. “She is not a victim. She is superpowerful. That’s how my sister raised her. And that’s how I made the film. It’s about goodness, about affirming that there is kindness in the world. People cry when they watch it, but not because it’s tragic. They cry out of joy.”
He describes the tone as “realistic, but with the largeness of The Sound of Music.” It’s a musical, layered with themes of family bonds, dreams deferred, the Indian Army in peacetime, and the magic of music.
The film has already premiered in France, London, and New York, and even had a special screening for the President of India. Kher is unapologetic about pushing it internationally. “Autism is not an Indian issue — it’s a global one. Awareness is low everywhere. To me, this is an international film that represents India.”
Kher not only directed the film but also played the grandfather. Was it tough? “Of course. But I’m an actor’s director. I know how vulnerable actors are in front of the camera. I’m very giving, very encouraging. I want my actors to feel warmth.”
The lead role of Tanvi went to Shubhangi, one of his acting school students. “In one of my masterclasses, I ask actors to sit with no expression, as if they are back in the womb. Her face had no expression — and that’s when I knew she was the one. We didn’t tell her for six months she’d been chosen, but kept sending her audition tasks. When you see the film, you’ll realise it’s one of the finest performances in recent times.”
Kher, who has worked extensively in the West, drew a wicked contrast between Bollywood and Hollywood.
His Hollywood journey has been selective yet impactful. He first gained global attention with Bend It Like Beckham (2002), playing a protective yet progressive father. His most prominent Hollywood role came in Silver Linings Playbook (2012), where he shared the screen with Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper, and Jennifer Lawrence in an Oscar-winning ensemble. He later appeared in The Big Sick (2017) and Netflix’s Sense8, further expanding his international footprint. Unlike peers who pursued stardom, Kher carved a niche as a dependable character actor, bringing depth and authenticity to immigrant and paternal roles while staying grounded in Bollywood.
“Hollywood is very paper-oriented, everything is documented. Bollywood? Warmth, chaos, ridiculousness — but also magic. On Indian sets, you’ll know the light boy’s name, you’ll eat with everyone. Abroad, sometimes I miss that warmth.”
But he doesn’t dismiss Hollywood’s strengths either. “The writing, the professionalism, the actors — it’s another level. I enjoy being tested there. But let’s be real: in Bollywood, until recently, if your father had money, you could get a film even if you had no talent. Today it’s tougher. The audience won’t give you 14 films to prove yourself anymore.”
Dubai, where he recently premiered Tanvi the Great, has a special place in his heart. He credits his flamboyant Dubai-based friend Rajan Lall who went all out with screenings and hospitality. Fun fact: He even borrowed a jacket from Rajan's son to look instantly spruced up in front of the camera.
And about that obsessive film count? It comes from a place of gratitude. “I walked the streets of Mumbai for three years with no work. I kept telling God, if you give me work, I’ll never say no. So yes, I count every film. 546 — not 540. Please get it right.”
Perhaps the most telling moment of our chat came when he reflected on aging.
“Every morning I wake up and think, ‘I’m alive, let me enjoy this day.’ At 70, I’m not finished. I’ve got at least 20 more years. Don’t bury me with your thespian tags yet.”
It’s that mix of humor, hunger, and humility that makes Kher endlessly quotable. One minute he’s ribbing me for not doing my homework, the next he’s dropping philosophy that could double as life coaching.
If there’s one thing Anupam Kher has made clear, it’s this: don’t put him in a box. Don’t call him “veteran,” don’t hand him a lifetime award, and don’t underestimate his appetite for work.
“My sun will not set anytime soon,” he declared with that signature grin.
And judging by his fire, he’s right.
