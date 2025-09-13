How Dubai's 'dubbing king' producer Rajan Lall helped Anupam Kher land 'Saaransh' and now welcomes him for 'Tanvi The Great'

Dubai: Friendship is basically a pause button: slam it for decades, hit play, and the banter picks up like you never left. That’s exactly the vibe when Anupam Kher breezes into Dubai to catch up with entrepreneur-slash-“Dubbing King” Rajan Lall—the man who quietly set the stage for one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic performances.

Mahesh offers him the role of a lifetime—B.V. Pradhan, a 65-year-old widower in Saaransh—and then… wham. “The day Mr. Bhatt threw me out of the film and decided to take Sanjeev,” Kher recalls, “I was crying and giving him curse.” Suitcase packed for Shimla, career almost over before it began.

At that point Kher is a 28-year-old theatre hopeful, praying someone will just remember his name. “The only thing you were looking for in Mumbai at the time,” he says, “was some kind of warmth and some kind of recognition—that somebody will call you by your name.”

Kher still lives by the lesson of Saaransh. “I was 28, playing a 65-year-old man,” he says. “Five minutes before the shoot I asked Mahesh, what is that one quality this character has? He said compassion. That compassion has stayed with me.”

Kher now laughs at his meltdown. “My grandfather used to say, if you want to be equal with anybody in the world, just don’t expect anything from the person. Now I can say anything to him, so I cursed him!” He shrugs. “Truth is sometimes very empowering. I still speak my mind out whether it’s popular or not. I need to be popular with myself, then with the rest of the world.”

Rajan wasn’t having it. “I called Mahesh down,” he says. “I said, Mahesh, you better come. Rajan, but you know, you committed to Haribhai, and he’s a star. Eventually we all prevailed upon him, in spite of him.”

Enter Dubai's flamboyant producer Rajan, drama-saver. “He was uncomfortable, he was crying,” Lall remembers. “Sanjeev Kumar had come home and Jagjit Singh and I were discussing it till late in the morning. Money was not an issue. But Mahesh narrated the story to Sanjeev and he decided to do the film next day.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.