Actor Anupam Kher. Image Credit: IANS

If ‘Saaransh’, his debut film of 1984 had a sequel, veteran actor Anupam Kher would want it to be an action film high on thrills.

“If part two is made, usmein bhi main hi kaam karunga [I would work in it]. I dream of making part two as an action film. He was a principled man and won hearts. Not action in terms of beating people up, but as a thriller,” Kher tells IANS.

A still from 'Saaransh'. Image Credit: Supplied

‘Saaransh’ is considered one of Kher’s best works. The Mahesh Bhatt film cast the actor, then 28, as a 58-year-old man who is heart-broken after the tragic loss of his young son. However, he doesn’t let go of his morals when faced with an adverse situation. He is confident if a second part of the film is made, he would be cast in it.

The actor, now 66, has completed 37 years in Bollywood and has essayed over 500 roles.