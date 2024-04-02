1 of 8
Are you planning to stay in the UAE this Eid break? Sweat not, we have compiled a list of concerts that will play out during this festive season. From performances of Moroccan sensation Saad Lamjarred at Dubai Festival City Mall – Waterfront to the timeless melodies of Iranian icon Googoosh at Expo City, the lineup is promising. Whether you're craving soulful ballads, infectious beats, or cultural classics, these concerts offer something for everyone to enjoy.
Kuwaiti singer Nawal El Kuwaitia is all set to regale her fans on April 10 at the Dubai Opera with hits including "Qeda Omry," "Wesh Yes3edk," and "Babak W Babak". With a career spanning several decades, Nawal has established herself as one of the most beloved and respected artists in the Gulf region. Known for her powerful vocals and emotive performances, she has released numerous albums and singles that have garnered widespread acclaim and commercial success. Nawal's music often explores themes of love, longing, and cultural identity, resonating deeply with audiences across the Arab world. The two-hour concert is scheduled for 9.30pm. Tickets start at Dh350.
Rema, the Nigerian singer and rapper behind the infectious track “Calm Down”, will perform at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on April 11. As a highlight of the Afroworld 2024 series, Rema's performance is likely to be an electrifying gig, featuring surprise guest appearances. Prepare to immerse yourself in the vibrant sounds of the 23-year-old artist, including hits like “Dumebi” and “Time N Affection”, alongside a plethora of other chart-topping tunes. Tickets start at Dh199.
This hunky Egyptian singer and actor, Mohammed Ramadan, knows a thing or two about working a crowd at a concert. During this Eid holiday, Ramadan will perform at Agenda Dubai on April 12. The singer, known for his hits including ‘Number One’, ‘Mafia’, and ‘Arabi’, is known for his charismatic stage presence and flamboyant dance moves. He rose to fame with his breakout role in the hit TV series "Al Ostoura" (The Legend). His music career also took off simultaneously. His distinct style blends elements of Egyptian pop with modern beats, creating a sound that resonates with a diverse audience. Tickets start at Dh250.
Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred will bring his soulful voice to the UAE on April 12 for an outdoor concert in Dubai Festival City Mall. Known for hits like “Enty”, Lamjarred is known to blend traditional Moroccan music with contemporary pop. His show will kick off with DJ Rodge as the opening act. Get ready to dance the night away. Tickets start from Dh165.
Here’s your chance to witness the legendary Iranian singer Googoosh in action at the Expo City on April 12. Expect her to belt out her hits including ‘Hejrat’, ‘Man-O Gonjeshk-Hayeh Khooneh’, and other tracks from her career spanning over 60 years. She’s one of the most influential artists from Iran. Despite facing censorship and exile, she continues to inspire her fans with her music that touches upon themes of love, freedom, and social justice. Her timeless melodies and her powerful voice is her strength. Tickets start at Dh395.
Bollywood playback singer Neeti Mohan, known for her hits like "Jiya Re" from "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" and "Ishq Wala Love" from "Student of the Year”, will take to the stage at the Zabeel Park Amphitheatre on April 12. She remains one of India’s most talented singers and has melodies including "Sau Aasman" from "Baar Baar Dekho," "Nainowale Ne" from "Padmaavat," and "Galliyan" from "Ek Villain” under her belt. Tickets start at Dh65.
Calling all Filipino music fans. Singers Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo will perform this Eid in Dubai. Geronimo, known for her string of hits including ‘How Could You Say You Love Me’, will hit the stage along with Bamboo. Tickets start at Dh 149.
