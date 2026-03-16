Miles Teller cheers Michael B. Jordan’s Oscar victory: 'So proud of my guy'

Fans react as Teller celebrates Jordan’s first Oscar win with nostalgic post online
Dubai: In the wake of Michael B. Jordan’s groundbreaking first Academy Award victory, his friend and fellow actor Miles Teller took to social media with a heartfelt throwback tribute, underscoring the camaraderie between Hollywood’s next generation of stars.
Jordan’s Best Actor win at the 98th Academy Awards for his performance in Sinners, a demanding dual role as twin brothers in a supernatural Southern Gothic drama marked a career milestone for the 39‑year‑old.
His victory was widely praised as both a personal triumph and a broader cultural moment, acknowledging his journey from early television roles to leading man status alongside frequent collaborator Ryan Coogler. Shortly after the Oscars ceremony, Teller shared a nostalgic image on his X.
Teller’s post quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom praised the supportive gesture between the two actors. One fan commented that seeing Teller celebrate Jordan’s win reminded them of his own career, writing that he was “another actor who I’m hoping gets his time in the spotlight once again, since Whiplash didn’t do what I thought it would for his career.”
Teller earned widespread acclaim for his intense performance in Whiplash, the Oscar-winning drama that helped put him firmly on Hollywood’s radar. While the film was celebrated and won multiple Academy Awards, some fans have long felt the role should have propelled Teller even further into the awards spotlight.
Others reminisced about the duo’s early blockbuster days. One user wrote, “I forgot Michael B. Jordan was Human Torch in Fantastic Four” referencing the 2015 Marvel reboot where Jordan played Johnny Storm alongside Teller’s Reed Richards.
Jordan’s Oscar win adds to the wider wave of celebration surrounding the actor’s long journey in Hollywood. During his acceptance speech at the ceremony, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to his family and collaborators, while also acknowledging the Black film legends who paved the way before him, including Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington and Halle Berry.
The milestone marks a defining moment in his career and Miles Teller’s throwback tribute served as a cute reminder of how far both actors have come since their earlier days in Hollywood.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji