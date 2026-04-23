The Miami Vice remake casts Jordan & Butler as iconic detective duo in 1985 Miami setting
Dubai: Academy Award winner Michael B. Jordan and Academy nominee Austin Butler have officially been confirmed as the new leads in Universal’s long-developing Miami Vice reboot, making it one of the most closely watched casting pairings in recent Hollywood franchise revivals.
The project, now officially titled Miami Vice ’85, is being directed by Joseph Kosinski, best known for Top Gun: Maverick, Tron: Legacy and F1, and it is slated for a theatrical release on August 6, 2027.
The film will see Jordan step into the role of Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs, while Butler takes on James “Sonny” Crockett, the iconic undercover duo originally brought to life in the 1980s NBC television series.
The reboot is set firmly in its original era, with a period-accurate 1985 Miami backdrop that leans into neon aesthetics, luxury excess, and the darker undercurrents of the city’s crime scene.
Unlike Michael Mann’s 2006 cinematic adaptation, starring Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx which opted for a more grounded and muted neo-noir tone, Kosinski’s version is being positioned as a full-scale, IMAX-shot spectacle.
Early production notes suggest a strong emphasis on immersive visuals and large-format action sequences, a signature of the director’s recent work.
Early development chatter has linked actors like Tom Cruise to possible antagonist roles, although no official confirmation has been made regarding supporting cast members beyond the two leads. The screenplay is penned by Dan Gilroy, known for Nightcrawler.
Fans have been quick to react to the news, and the overall mood online has been overwhelmingly excited.
There’s a strong sense of anticipation around seeing Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler share the screen, especially given how big their recent roles have been. 'It's going to be the best movie in history.' Shared one fan on X.