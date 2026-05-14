What’s the recipe for this Filipino chef’s sweet success in the UAE

Filipino expat builds a thriving name in the UAE through talent for turning sugar into art
Dubai: Behind every intricate cake design is a story of long hours, bold dreams, and unwavering determination. For Filipino expatriate Michael Segundo, success did not come in a snap, it has been carefully layered through years of hard work, creativity, and the courage to start fresh far from home.
The 31-year-old head chef at Jaysiedel Cakes in Dubai has arrived in the UAE with a clear purpose to build a better future for his family while advancing his career in the culinary arts.
"Back in the Philippines, I worked hard to gain experience in the kitchen but I knew that moving abroad would open bigger opportunities for learning, financial stability, and career growth," Segundo told Gulf News.
What began as a leap of faith has since won hearts across the Emirates with stunning edible creations that are as meaningful as they are delicious.
Like many overseas Filipino workers, Segundo’s move to the UAE has come with emotional and professional challenges.
Adjusting to a new culture, shifting work hours, and being away from family, have tested his resilience during the early months. But those difficulties became the foundation of his growth.
"As Filipinos, we are very family-oriented so homesickness is always part of the journey. But over time, I learned how to stay strong, focused, and motivated while building a second home here in the UAE," recalled Segundo.
The UAE’s fast-paced hospitality sector has pushed him to develop consistency, professionalism, and time management, qualities essential in a competitive kitchen environment.
Before becoming a cake artist and a head chef, Segundo has worked in a Philippine television network as a props artist, creating visual elements used in show productions.
That experience, combined with his degree in visual communication, has helped shape his artistic direction.
Today, those same skills have been visible in his detailed cake designs, where visual storytelling plays a central role.
Working in Dubai has exposed Segundo to a diverse culinary environment, where chefs from different nationalities collaborate daily.
He has described this as one of the most valuable parts of his UAE experience.
"The UAE gives chefs the chance to work with talented professionals from around the world which helps improve both skills and creativity. I admire how the country values hard work and provides opportunities for career advancement regardless of nationality," explained Segundo.
One of the biggest milestones in his career has been obtained in November last year, when he participated in the "Festival of Cake" held at the Expo City in Dubai.
Competing for the first time, Segundo has been declared the winner for the sculptured category, a moment he still regards as unexpected.
"I still can't imagine that I've won because it was my first time participating in a competition here in the UAE. I am thankful to the people who trusted my talent in making beautiful cake designs," exclaimed Segundo.
The achievement has motivated him to aspire for more, strengthening his confidence as a cake artist on an international stage.
For Segundo, the UAE has become more than just a place of work, it has been a catalyst for transformation.
According to him, the country has helped him grow professionally, financially, and personally, while allowing him to support his family back home.
"Working here exposed me to international standards, diverse cultures, and opportunities that challenge me to improve every day. Financially, it enabled me to support my family and invest in my future," shared Segundo.
He added, "Most importantly, the UAE showed me that with hard work, dedication, and resilience, dreams can become reality no matter where you come from."
Despite his achievements, Segundo has remained grounded.
As a way of giving back, he mentors young bakers, supports fellow expats in the UAE, and shares his knowledge with aspiring chefs whenever possible.
"I try to help in simple but meaningful ways. I believe success becomes more meaningful when you also uplift others," said Segundo.
Looking ahead, Segundo has been preparing to compete in the upcoming Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Dubai in September, where he aims to showcase his creativity once again.
Beyond competitions, he has expressed hope to eventually establish his own business, whether a cake shop, restaurant, or training space for future chefs.
For expats aspiring to build careers abroad, his message has centred in patience and perseverance.
"Never stop learning and improving your craft. Success abroad does not happen overnight. There will be difficult days, but every sacrifice will be worth it when you see yourself growing and helping your family achieve a better future," stated Segundo.
He added, "Most importantly, remember your purpose and never lose sight of your goals."