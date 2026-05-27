The ultimate UAE Eid Al-Adha dessert guide: 4 spots serving adorable sheep treats

The bakeries and cafes in Dubai serving up creative, woolly treats this festive season
Dubai: If your favorite part of Eid Al-Adha is gathering around a table stacked with incredible desserts, you are in for a treat. This year, the UAE’s dessert scene has taken the 'Eid Sheep' theme to a whole new level of adorable. From high-end cafes to artisanal bakeries, local spots are rolling out sheep-shaped treats that are almost too cute to eat (keyword: almost).
Get your sweet tooth and your camera ready, because here are 4 hotspots dropping the cutest sheep-themed desserts this Eid Al-Adha.
1. Rich Delights
Rich Delights have launched an entire collection that covers every dessert craving imaginable.
The Ma Maa Sheep Cake: A large celebration cake wrapped in white buttercream rosettes to mimic a sheep's woolly coat, complete with a smooth black fondant sheep face.
Ma Maa Craqo-Choux & Cupcakes: Light, airy choux pastries and fluffy cupcakes topped with piped cream wool and adorable chocolate sheep faces.
Bento Cakes & Individually Wrapped Cookies: Mini bento cakes featuring hand-drawn sheep illustrations and individual sheep-shaped cookies decorated with royal icing, perfect for gifting.
2. Jays Cakes
For those who want a dramatic centerpiece for the dessert table, Jays Cakes is offering highly detailed, premium custom cakes.
The Coquette Sheep Cake: A beautiful white cake featuring a sleepy-eyed sheep face, piped star-bud wool, pink ears, and a massive pink fondant bow on top. It includes a custom "Eid Mubarak" plaque.
The "Eid Mubarak" Meadow Cake: A multi-toned pastel blue and green cake featuring a little herd of 3D fondant sheep jumping over fences under a golden crescent moon and stars.
3. Memz Bites
Memz Bites has created a treat that doubles as a festive party favor, blending chocolate with the traditional giving of Eidya (Eid money).
The Eid Sheep Giveaway (8CM Sphere): A large, striped white chocolate sphere featuring a 3D molded chocolate sheep resting on top.
The Gift Box Extras: The chocolate sphere comes packaged in a premium gift box loaded with assortments like Toffifee, Fudge, and a 10 DHS cash Eidya note tucked inside.
4. Kana Lounge
If you are looking to head out with friends to catch the festive atmosphere, Kana Lounge has launched a dedicated Eid Al-Adha activation with a playful giveaway.
The "Runaway Sheep" Cup: Specialty coffee or iced drinks served in custom-designed sheep cups and follow it up with a fun game. Every drink comes with what appears to be a tiny sheep toy. If you collect 3 sheep and bring them back, you get your 4th drink free. The offer runs for the first 3 days of Eid.
Since these Eid Al Adha collections are seasonal and in high demand, many bakeries tend to close orders early. It’s best to place your orders as soon as possible to make sure you don’t miss out on the treats.