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UAE Eid Al Adha break to bring hotter weather and humid nights

Temperatures may hit 43°C during Eid Al Adha holiday across the UAE

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Hotter conditions are expected to return from Monday, coinciding with the start of the week-long Eid Al Adha break for government employees.
Hotter conditions are expected to return from Monday, coinciding with the start of the week-long Eid Al Adha break for government employees.
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Dubai: As millions across the UAE prepare to mark Eid Al Adha this week, the holiday is expected to bring generally fair weather conditions accompanied by rising temperatures, humid nights and occasional clouds, according to the National Center of Meteorology.

A brief dip in temperatures is forecast for Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and the possibility of fog or mist formation in some western and coastal areas during the night and early morning hours.

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However, hotter conditions are expected to return from Monday, coinciding with the start of the week-long Eid Al Adha break for government employees.

Temperatures are forecast to peak at around 43°C in Al Ain and 41°C in Fujairah during the holiday period, as summer conditions gradually intensify across the country.

NCM said Arafat Day on Tuesday and the first days of Eid Al Adha are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate winds reaching up to 35 km/h at times.

Humidity levels are also expected to rise during nights and early mornings in some coastal areas throughout the holiday week, while sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are forecast to remain slight.

The sustained rise in temperatures marks a gradual transition into the UAE’s summer season following a comparatively milder and more changeable spring. Over the past two weeks, temperatures have repeatedly exceeded 40°C across several parts of the country.

Astronomically, summer in the northern hemisphere is officially due to begin on June 21. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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