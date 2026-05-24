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Fair weather and rising temperatures expected across UAE this week

Temperatures may reach 44°C with humid weather persisting across the UAE

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Temperatures are expected to reach highs of up to 44°C in internal areas, while coastal and island regions could record temperatures ranging between 33°C and 39°C.
Temperatures are expected to reach highs of up to 44°C in internal areas, while coastal and island regions could record temperatures ranging between 33°C and 39°C.
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Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology forecast fair to partly cloudy weather across the UAE on Sunday, with humid conditions expected overnight and into Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

According to the forecast, low clouds are expected to appear eastward, while fog or mist formation remains possible in western regions during late night and early morning hours.

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Temperatures are expected to reach highs of up to 44°C in internal areas, while coastal and island regions could record temperatures ranging between 33°C and 39°C. Mountainous areas are forecast to see temperatures between 27°C and 32°C.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from southwesterly to northwesterly directions at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, freshening at times and reaching up to 40 km/h in some areas. Sea conditions are expected to be rough westward in the Arabian Gulf during the daytime before becoming moderate to slight later in the day, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.

The weather is expected to remain generally stable over the coming days, with fair to partly cloudy skies continuing through Thursday.

Monday is forecast to bring a slight rise in temperatures, accompanied by humid conditions at night and into Tuesday morning across some coastal areas, with a chance of mist formation westward.

From Tuesday through Thursday, the UAE is expected to experience largely fair weather conditions with light to moderate winds that may freshen at times, while sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are forecast to remain slight.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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