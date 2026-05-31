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Cooler temperatures, dusty winds and rough seas forecast across UAE this week

Fresh northwesterly winds expected to trigger dust and rough seas through Wednesday

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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On Sunday, conditions are expected to remain fair across most regions, accompanied by a decrease in temperatures.
On Sunday, conditions are expected to remain fair across most regions, accompanied by a decrease in temperatures.
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Dubai: The UAE is set for largely fair weather over the coming days, with temperatures easing slightly along coastal areas before fresh winds bring dusty conditions and rougher seas to parts of the country, according to the latest forecast from the National Center of Meteorology.

On Sunday, conditions are expected to remain fair across most regions, accompanied by a decrease in temperatures, particularly over coastal areas. Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 25km/h, occasionally reaching 35km/h. Sea conditions are forecast to remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

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The weather will remain generally stable on Monday, although forecasters expect freshening winds at times to stir blowing dust in exposed areas. Winds will continue from the southwesterly to northwesterly direction at speeds of 10 to 25km/h, reaching up to 35km/h, while sea conditions remain slight to moderate.

Dustier conditions are expected to develop further on Tuesday as winds strengthen. The National Center of Meteorology said winds could reach 40km/h in some areas, generating blowing dust and reducing visibility at times. The Arabian Gulf may become rough intermittently, while the Oman Sea is expected to remain slight.

By Wednesday, similar conditions are forecast across the country, with fresh winds over the sea and dust affecting parts of the mainland. Wind speeds are expected to reach 40km/h, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to range between moderate and rough. In the Oman Sea, conditions may become rough at times during the night.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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