Wind speeds could reach 40kph, with blowing dust in exposed areas
Abu Dhabi: Fair weather is expected across the UAE on Saturday, with light to moderate winds and generally calm sea conditions, according to the latest forecast issued by the National Center of Meteorology.
NCM said conditions will remain largely clear throughout the day, while southeasterly winds are expected to shift northwesterly later on, blowing at speeds of 10 to 25kph and occasionally reaching 40kph in exposed areas.
Sea conditions are forecast to remain slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, making for generally favourable marine conditions over the weekend.
Stable weather is also expected to continue on Sunday, although temperatures are forecast to decline slightly. Conditions may become hazy at times, particularly in open areas, as northwesterly winds strengthen intermittently and raise dust. Wind speeds are expected to reach up to 40kph, while seas in the Arabian Gulf could become rough at times.
Similar conditions are forecast for Monday, with fair skies prevailing across much of the country. Fresh northwesterly winds are expected to continue periodically, maintaining moderate to rough sea conditions in parts of the Arabian Gulf, while the Sea of Oman remains relatively calm.
By Tuesday, fair weather is expected to persist, accompanied by occasional haze and blowing dust as winds continue to freshen at times. The National Center of Meteorology said temperatures are likely to remain typical for the season, with no significant weather systems expected to affect the country over the coming days.
The forecast points to a largely settled start to June, characterised by sunshine, occasional dusty conditions and periods of stronger northwesterly winds, particularly along coastal and offshore areas.