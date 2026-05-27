GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to ease slightly over the weekend

Humid conditions at night and fresh north-westerly winds

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Fair weather expected across the country with humid conditions at night and fresh north-westerly winds.
Fair weather expected across the country with humid conditions at night and fresh north-westerly winds.
Supplied

Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology forecast fair weather across the country over the coming days, with temperatures expected to gradually decrease, especially along coastal areas, by the weekend.

The country is being affected by weak surface pressure systems accompanied by an extension of an upper-air high-pressure system.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Today’s weather is expected to remain generally fair, with humid conditions developing by night and on Thursday morning over some coastal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times.

Temperatures are forecast to range between 38°C and 43°C in coastal and inland areas, and between 42°C and 47°C inland, while mountainous regions are expected to record highs of between 32°C and 37°C.

The NCM said south-westerly to north-westerly winds could reach speeds of up to 35 km/h across coastal, internal and mountainous areas.

Conditions on Thursday and Friday are expected to remain fair, with slight seas in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea. Temperatures are forecast to decline gradually from Saturday, particularly along the coast, with another drop expected on Sunday as winds strengthen to as much as 40 km/h.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Friday’s weather will be fair in general, with light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds becoming active at times.

Hot, dusty weekend as UAE temperatures soar to 42°C

2m read
Rising temperatures, and dusty conditions expected towards this weekend.

UAE weather: High humidity, 45°C heat and dust likely

2m read
The current conditions are driven by a weak surface pressure system, combined with an extension of an upper-level high-pressure system.

UAE weather: Fair skies today, warmer days ahead

2m read
Winds are expected to blow from the north-westerly to north-easterly direction at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, occasionally strengthening to 35 km/h.

How to enjoy 25°C cool weather in UAE next week

1m read