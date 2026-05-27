Humid conditions at night and fresh north-westerly winds
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology forecast fair weather across the country over the coming days, with temperatures expected to gradually decrease, especially along coastal areas, by the weekend.
The country is being affected by weak surface pressure systems accompanied by an extension of an upper-air high-pressure system.
Today’s weather is expected to remain generally fair, with humid conditions developing by night and on Thursday morning over some coastal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times.
Temperatures are forecast to range between 38°C and 43°C in coastal and inland areas, and between 42°C and 47°C inland, while mountainous regions are expected to record highs of between 32°C and 37°C.
The NCM said south-westerly to north-westerly winds could reach speeds of up to 35 km/h across coastal, internal and mountainous areas.
Conditions on Thursday and Friday are expected to remain fair, with slight seas in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea. Temperatures are forecast to decline gradually from Saturday, particularly along the coast, with another drop expected on Sunday as winds strengthen to as much as 40 km/h.